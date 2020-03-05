Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
”You don’t realize how easy this game is until you get up in that broadcasting booth.” — Mickey Mantel
THIS PAST New Hampshire Sunday News ran an opinion piece written by Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. In it, he suggests that with proposed changes to the educational system, when students slip through the cracks they will still be able to “move seamlessly from high school to college to the workforce.”
While some of Edelblut’s solutions are appealing, and more alternatives are indeed needed in our educational system, what he suggests is an overly simple fix for a very complex problem.
Students slipping through the cracks is what is referred to in the education community as an adaptive challenge, one with many complex issues that cannot easily be addressed. It is suggested that these students can simply and seamlessly move into a career training program their senior year of high school to get what they need to be successful in life and career. Commissioner Edelblut therefore, is suggesting that an adaptive challenge can be addressed with a solution appropriate for what is known as a technical problem, or problem that is easier to fix. Through study, we know that this simply isn’t possible.
Unfortunately, this is not the case of the rainbows and puppy dogs that Mr. Edelblut is selling. Rather, his is a gross oversimplification of a very complex problem that does not come with easy fixes. Before attempting to slap a technical solution that does not fit onto an adaptive challenge, both the problem and its potential solutions should be analyzed more thoroughly by those more familiar with relevant pedagogy and available supports.
For starters, we need to address the issue of why students are slipping through the cracks. Is it due to one of the many outside pressures youth face? Is it due to the often developmentally inappropriate one-size-fits-all curriculum that does not fit the needs of many of our students? Or is it a combination of the two, and if so what is being done to address it?
Before moving ahead with Edelblut’s quick fixes, we need to identify who is slipping through the cracks. Are special education students and students learning English overrepresented in this group? If so, will they then also be overrepresented in the group of students encouraged to choose a workforce pathway or associate’s degree pathway instead of a four-year college? Moreover, if this is the case, then what type of civil rights violations are the Department of Education at risk of committing? The last time I checked, it’s still not OK to discriminate.
Before implementing the seemingly appealing systemic changes Commissioner Edelblut suggests, a more thorough and complete investigation by those more familiar with the complexities of our educational system and the youth it represents is warranted.
With all due respect to Edelblut, perhaps this oversimplification stems from a failure to recognize the significant differences leading a technology company versus an education system. While his ability to lead various successful technology endeavors is indisputable, did accepting a position as head of education without any experience in the education field ultimately set him up to fail? Will the commissioner have the confidence and vulnerability necessary to recognize this failure in order to more equitably address the problem of students slipping through the cracks?
OUR immigration system is broken, plain and simple. I know this is something that everyone, regardless of political party or ideology, can agree on. Every year, hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants unlawfully cross over our southern border. However there are those who chose to try to …
WHEN WE talk about students who are not succeeding in our current education system, we often say that they “slipped through the cracks.” Well, what if we filled in those cracks so that students could move seamlessly from high school to college to the workforce?
THE HAPLESS Democrat Party can’t seem to get anything right. After watching repeated efforts to destroy Donald Trump’s presidency fizzle out one after the other, the Democrats couldn’t even manage to calculate the results of their own caucuses in Iowa.
FEW THINGS are as central to the character of New Hampshire’s political and government environment than town meeting and democratic school board governance. Our town meetings are among the last bastions of pure, direct democracy in our country. Passage of HB 1451, a bill pending in the New H…
IN 2007, a new device, e-cigarettes, hit the U.S. market and revolutionized how Americans think about smoking. E-cigarettes have emerged as an effective tobacco harm reduction product that have helped more than three million Americans quit smoking combustible cigarettes.
MANY Granite Staters rely on constant and consistent access to their medications. For those living with multiple sclerosis (MS), epilepsy and other complex and chronic medical conditions, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment option; the prescription medications that work well for one pers…
I BROUGHT forward the Born Alive Infant Act, SB 741, in order to ensure that a baby who takes its first breath receives all reasonable medical actions needed to preserve their life, regardless of the circumstances of their birth. Babies who take their first breath deserve a fighting chance. …
WITH the First-In-The-Nation contest behind us and the presidential contestants on to other states, it is worth our time to do a little post-primary review. It’s always interesting – and, admittedly, fun — to look at the results, compare them to the predictions, and pick apart the field on w…
REJECTING THE $46 million public charter school grant could cost taxpayers up to $178 million over the next 10 years, according to a new report from the New Hampshire Department of Education. Rejecting these funds would be a costly mistake that New Hampshire families cannot afford, fiscally …