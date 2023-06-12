THE DYSTOPIA that we are now living screams “How can we do things differently?” Here in New Hampshire, we have been successful in electing local legislators who work for justice, and it is comforting to know they are there in Concord and that there are so many individuals and groups working tirelessly and effectively for just causes.

But the system seems rigged, as we witness in committee hearing after committee hearing outcomes, for the most part, benefiting big donors rather than constituents.

Diane St. Germain is a board member of the New Hampshire Community Rights Network. She lives in Bedford.

Friday, June 09, 2023
Rep. Fred Doucette: Picture a better future for the GOP and the nation

Rep. Fred Doucette: Picture a better future for the GOP and the nation

PICTURE THE future of the Republican Party. You’re likely mulling over familiar names but allow me to introduce a fresh force igniting a political revolution — presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. This dynamic disruptor might be new to your political radar, but his surging momentum is set…

Thursday, June 08, 2023
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Monday, June 05, 2023
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Friday, June 02, 2023
Thursday, June 01, 2023