THE DYSTOPIA that we are now living screams “How can we do things differently?” Here in New Hampshire, we have been successful in electing local legislators who work for justice, and it is comforting to know they are there in Concord and that there are so many individuals and groups working tirelessly and effectively for just causes.
But the system seems rigged, as we witness in committee hearing after committee hearing outcomes, for the most part, benefiting big donors rather than constituents.
Forced pregnancies becoming the norm nationwide, a U.S. Supreme Court justice whose closest friend and donor proudly displays a signed copy of Mein Kampf, a Democratic president facilitating continued fossil fuel extraction and continuing the immigration policies of the former guy, and Black lives still tragically being taken, all beg the aforementioned question.
Tennessee legislators of color were expelled for supporting students protesting the accessibility of assault weapons that made possible yet another mass shooting, while a congressman keeps his seat after being elected based on a laundry list of pathological lies.
The U.S. military budget is astronomical, while our communities can’t provide mental health care, affordable housing, clean water, or the infrastructure for mitigating or recovering from extreme weather events and natural catastrophes.
Here in New Hampshire, extremists are rearing their ugly heads everywhere with racist graffiti, intimidating legislators and school boards, clients at health clinics, and participants in story hours.
New Hampshire has a commissioner of education hell bent on decimating our public schools. We have communities whose water supplies remain contaminated with carcinogens, yet the governor and his clan manage to find funds for “border protection” for New Hampshire.
How did we get to a place where outrages like these are normalized and priorities are so messed up? Is it possible to rebuild communities that are safe and sound from the ground up?
There are no easy answers for those of us asking how to create, with vision, communities that flourish with goodwill and begin to restore the health of the planet. Towns have worked over the years with the New Hampshire Community Rights Network (NHCRN) to implement “out of the box” strategies. There are numerous examples that we need to consider of municipalities around the country and world that have taken on the work of demilitarizing policing, providing access to mental health services, building community-based energy systems, protecting and addressing marginalized and unhoused populations, and halting environmental assaults.
Please consider partnering with the New Hampshire Community Rights Network, nhcommunityrights.org, in exploring alternatives and parallel strategies as we all move forward with our work.
Diane St. Germain is a board member of the New Hampshire Community Rights Network. She lives in Bedford.
PICTURE THE future of the Republican Party. You’re likely mulling over familiar names but allow me to introduce a fresh force igniting a political revolution — presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. This dynamic disruptor might be new to your political radar, but his surging momentum is set…
GREEN HYDROGEN (G-H2) will be a key new player in our planet’s clean energy future. It was a great disappointment for us to hear that New Hampshire opted out of the New England H2 research hub application for funding. This is a great time to explore the possibilities of using H2 energy.
THE NEW HAMPSHIRE housing market is in tougher shape than most of the country. Consider that a healthy inventory of homes for sale is five to six months’ worth of supply — meaning if no more homes came on the market, the existing stock would be sold within six months. In March, the United St…
I RECENTLY traveled to New York and was absolutely shocked at the exorbitant taxes added to my hotel bill. It reminded me that we are blessed to live in New Hampshire for many reasons, but chief among them is not getting slapped with a sales tax every time we buy something.
IN THE FOURTH decade of the first century of the Common Era (or AD, if you prefer), a sect emerged within Judaism based on the life and teachings of a prophet we call Jesus. His real name is unknown. Since his initial followers were expecting his imminent return following his execution at th…
ACCORDING TO the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in five American adults live with a mental illness, and more than 1 in 25 adults live with a serious mental illness. This means that we all know someone who may need help, and as our mental health changes over time, i…