IN A RECENT editorial, “Oh, those oligarchs: Lessons from Nottingham”, regarding the Nottingham Chemical Trespass Ordinance, the New Hampshire Union Leader disparaged efforts of residents to take charge of decision-making in their communities. However, the editor inadvertently laid out all the arguments in favor of the work supported by the New Hampshire Community Rights Network (NHCRN).

The work of community rights activists is born out of the necessity to challenge the very structures that allow corporate entities to have the final say as to what is permitted or not permitted in the places where we live.

In fact, Part 1, Bill of Rights, Article 10 of the New Hampshire Constitution states that it is our obligation to do so: “Government being instituted for the common benefit, protection, and security, of the whole community, and not for the private interest or emolument of any one man, family, or class of men; therefore, whenever the ends of government are perverted, and public liberty manifestly endangered, and all other means of redress are ineffectual, the people may, and of right ought to reform the old, or establish a new government. The doctrine of nonresistance against arbitrary power, and oppression, is absurd, slavish, and destructive of the good and happiness of mankind.”

“Patchwork” lawmaking, which the editor casts in a bad light, is what allows residents to define what meets the needs of their particular place. “Patchwork” lawmaking already exists in different building codes, zoning, noise ordinances, etc. for good reason. Businesses and residents currently have to abide by those “patchwork” laws. Rights-based ordinances and the right of local self-government state constitutional amendment put forth by grassroots community groups would not change that.

The editor cites the court ruling in the Nottingham case that towns do not have the right of “engaging in broad regulatory activity.” This is what the community rights movement is about. We have the right and duty to challenge settled unjust law and that is what we must do. Otherwise, a small group of wealthy individuals will continue to make decisions for us, maintaining their power and imposing policies good for their bottom line, good for maintaining their control, but often injurious to the well-being of our communities and our ecosystems.

This is how an oligarchy functions; those in power count on citizens complying with the argument that asserting their inherent rights is illegal and dangerous. The status quo perpetuates the false narrative that lobbyists representing the one percent know better what is good for us.

The laws that the courts historically enforce have been lobbied by the minions of corporate actors who represent the wealthy elite. Courts have a history of supporting slavery, Jim Crow laws, apartheid, concentration camps, and now they support the legalized poisoning of millions of people and ecosystems. Just because a court rules something does not make it moral, ethical, just, equitable or legitimate.

The recent ruling by Judge Landya McCafferty referenced the enforcement of the rule related to a core legislative function in denying New Hampshire Democratic House members their request to participate remotely in legislative proceedings. The ruling potentially disenfranchised more than 100,000 New Hampshire residents by forcing the House member to choose between compromising their health or not representing their constituents. The courts would have us focus more on the letter of the law than liberation and health and safety.

Those in the community rights movement want to bring that to light, to change the narrative and to give power back to people. You can learn more about the community rights movement in New Hampshire by visiting www.nhcommunityrights.org.

Diane St. Germain serves on the board of directors of New Hampshire Community Rights Network. She lives in Bedford.

Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Deborah Ritcey: Living independently was tough enough before COVID
Op-eds

Deborah Ritcey: Living independently was tough enough before COVID

STUCK. That is how many Granite State Independent Living (GSIL) consumers describe how they feel during the pandemic. Unlike many of us who may feel existentially stuck, many GSIL consumers are literally stuck at home due to increased risk of adverse outcomes from COVID-19 and/or being homeb…

Daniel Soucy: A dilemma or a step toward inclusion?
Op-eds

Daniel Soucy: A dilemma or a step toward inclusion?

RECENTLY, Jack Kenny wrote a rather discouraging piece demeaning the strides that the Manchester school district has made toward equality, equity and inclusion in its schools. In a decisive victory for trans rights, the Manchester School District voted to align itself with state law prohibit…

Monday, March 01, 2021
Patrick Foy: Leave the tip credit in place
Op-eds

Patrick Foy: Leave the tip credit in place

IN THE food service industry, we’re usually in a hurry. Despite the calm in the dining room, there’s an excited energy in the kitchen. It doesn’t leave much time for chit chat but my coworkers and I try to find moments to catch up when we can. Lately, one topic of conversation has been front…

Sunday, February 28, 2021
Friday, February 26, 2021
Andrea Weilbrenner: Ordering teachers return to classrooms a ploy
Op-eds

Andrea Weilbrenner: Ordering teachers return to classrooms a ploy

I AM a cardiology nurse practitioner in this state and am married to a 5th grade science teacher. I cannot stay silent any longer after Governor Chris Sununu signed an “executive order” to force teachers to teach in person at least 2 days per week. This is so clearly a political ploy and an …

Thursday, February 25, 2021
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Michael L. Fischler:  Serve a higher good, create unity
Op-eds

Michael L. Fischler:  Serve a higher good, create unity

AFTER WITNESSING the bitterness associated with our presidential election, the Capitol’s storming, the fallout from our recent impeachment proceedings, our nation’s COVID-related blaming and suffering, the cost to our relationships from political polarization, and our new president’s call fo…

Op-eds

Corinne Dodge: For the People Act returns power back to the people

I WAS BORN right after World War II. It was a time of extreme optimism, confidence and hope. As I grew into adulthood, many in my generation, myself included, were naïve enough to think we could take democracy for granted. We were lulled into complacency by believing that democracy, at least…

Monday, February 22, 2021
Op-eds

Jack Kenny: School board creates transgender dilemma

THE Manchester Board of School Committee, with its overwhelming vote (10-2-2) to grant autonomy to students to decide and define their own gender, has created a dilemma for morally and religiously conservative parents who have children in the city’s public schools.

Phillip Stephenson: NH risks return to energy monopoly
Op-eds

Phillip Stephenson: NH risks return to energy monopoly

IN 2019, the state Legislature and Governor Chris Sununu passed the bipartisan Community Power Law (RSA-53E) that advanced New Hampshire to the forefront of electrical system deregulation in the United States. RSA-53E removed the monopoly on those energy system functions that are not a “natu…

Sunday, February 21, 2021
Patrick Hynes: Boyd is the right choice for Merrimack
Op-eds

Patrick Hynes: Boyd is the right choice for Merrimack

WHEN then-Gov. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, needed solutions to the public health fear created by PFAS exposure in Merrimack’s drinking water, she embraced an idea from Republican Town Council Member Bill Boyd. His idea was to have the Department of Health and Human Services perform a limited …

Emmett Soldati: A fresh defense of NH's primary status
Op-eds

Emmett Soldati: A fresh defense of NH's primary status

NEW HAMPSHIRE’s first-in-the-nation (FITN) presidential primary is under heavy scrutiny. A major argument against FITN is New Hampshire’s lack of racial diversity. We are a small state, and, according to the 2010 census, 89% of our residents are White, whereas the U.S. as a whole is 60% Whit…