THE NOVEMBER 16, 2021, edition of The Union Leader, page B1, carried a story which headlined, “About 36 million people 65 and older suffer a fall each year.” Though the piece was authored by Linda Searing, Special to The Washington Post, our local Union Leader printed it, so my beef is with them.
The piece made me snarky, and I muttered out loud, Really? How many non-seniors are going to fall and get injured this year? Where are those stats?
The Union Leader is not alone with this type of discrimination against older people. You’ve seen the reports of traffic accidents involving a driver who is 65 or older. The word they often use to describe that driver is, “elderly!” The accident could clearly have been the fault of a younger driver, but nonetheless, there is almost always the insertion of that word to give the reader the idea that some old coot could have caused the mishap.
Lots of people 65 and over can fall from time to time, that’s true, but so what? My husband fell last spring and broke his wrist. A news report would likely have read, “Elderly man trips on a leaf and breaks his wrist.” The real story is this — older man, in terrific shape, fell during his daily five-mile run through Mines Falls. Though he slipped on a piece of ice hidden by leaves, his wrist healed nicely.
Big difference, right?
Back to the Washington Post story, possibly written by a 30-year-old journalist, sucking on a cruller being washed down with a Mountain Dew. Stories like that are unfair to our older community. Why is it okay to discriminate against older people when these days we must watch our words about most everything, including the neighbor’s cat? This article paints a picture that anyone over 65 is on a slippery slope, and a walker would be a good Christmas gift this year.
I belong to a very active pickleball group located in Nashua. Many players are at least 65, or near that age, and though falls happen now and then, it is not the norm. Many of those who fall get right up and resume their play. Plenty of the younger players fall too. This happens in any circle where people are active, be they young or old.
Go figure that the same day I got all snarky about the article in the Union Leader, I was walking my grand dog when, all of a sudden, my foot went off the pavement onto the dirt. My ankle rolled and I went down with a splat. My first thought was of that darn newspaper article. I jumped to my feet as quickly as possible for fear that my fall could be front page news if anyone had seen me on the ground. The newspapers would report that an old woman was pulled to the ground by a 12-pound dog.
I assure you that my fall had nothing to do with my age. It happened because I was trying to undo a knot in the dog’s leash and I wasn’t looking where I was going. Though I hit the pavement hard, I got back up quickly with little more than a skinned knee, which, by the way, happened more often when I was 10.
So, to those who wield the mighty pen, and with it paint a picture of the frail 65-year-old — perhaps you should be more responsible for the words you put to print. Perhaps you should share all statistics available on a particular subject, and not just the ones that might make your story more believable. Perhaps, Linda Searing of The Washington Post might wish to join us on the pickleball courts one day to see if she’s got what it takes. If she falls, we will not make fun of her youth, lack of agility, or sedentary lifestyle. After all that, perhaps she will write another article about the vim and vigor of millions within the senior communities.
And if we find that she is not a cruller-chewing, Mountain Dew-sucking sedentary journalist, I will place a retraction in the next copy of The Pickler, our local pickleball newsletter with a subscribership of nearly 250. I would never intentionally discriminate against her youth.