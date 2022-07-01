OVER THE past 10 years, City Year New Hampshire has brought hundreds of passionate young people to the Queen City from around the country to complete a year or more of service in Manchester’s public schools. These AmeriCorps members, most of them recent college graduates, have embraced the challenge of helping thousands of our city’s struggling elementary and middle-school students master their ABCs: attendance, behavior (social-emotional learning), and course performance.
Through their evidence-based work as tutors, mentors and role models, City Year’s student success coaches have helped countless students succeed. They have proven to be indispensable partners to teachers and schools, especially during the COVID pandemic, which led to increased isolation and mental health challenges for thousands of students in our local schools.
But the contribution City Year members make to our city and the state economy does not end with their service year.
For years, economists and demographers have been noting a large and growing workforce shortage challenge that is preventing New Hampshire schools and nonprofits from meeting community needs, while limiting the ability of businesses to compete. By the year 2030, nearly half a million Granite Staters — nearly one-third of our total population — will be over the age of 65. The pressures on vital industries like health care, human services, housing, and construction caused by the workforce shortage and the “silver tsunami” are immense.
In times like these, when non-profit organizations like City Year, businesses, and governmental agencies are struggling with a lack of qualified workers, City Year is part of a larger effort to bridge the future workforce shortage in two key ways.
The focus of City Year volunteers and staff members is concentrated on students who are falling behind during their formative elementary school years. This focus reaps long-term rewards for not just those individuals, but also their families, the economy, and society at large. By partnering with teachers to help these students get back on track, City Year is reducing the high school dropout rate, while raising the number of skilled future workers and active citizens in our state.
Research from Northeastern University has found that each high school dropout costs taxpayers $292,000 over their lifetime through a combination of higher unemployment, increased reliance on social services, and income taxes foregone.
The impact City Year has in Manchester goes beyond its work to help prepare the next generation of workers. The program also recruits and retains a young, capable workforce for our community. The great majority of City Year members (75%) came to serve in Manchester from other states, near and far, and about 40% of those young adults choose to stay in New Hampshire beyond their one-year commitment to serve in our community. Many alumni attend local colleges and universities, work for businesses and nonprofits in our state, or even become teachers, social workers, and paraprofessionals in our school district.
For more than a decade, City Year has dependably and consistently made a strong impact on Manchester students’ growth and development. Over the past five school years (FY17-FY21) an average of 70 City Year staff and corps members worked full-time in seven to nine Manchester schools, with a then-average annual budget of approximately $3 million, before a drop in members and budgets this year — a drop due to an intensely competitive marketplace and experienced by organizations across the country.
As a proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network, City Year raises most of its revenue from the Corporation for National and Community Service and private philanthropy, including corporations, foundations, and individuals. It has earned Charity Navigator’s highest rating every year since 2003, placing it among the top one percent of nonprofits nationwide for its commitment to accountability and responsible fiscal management.
While there are many challenges big and small facing our community, City Year’s work brings hope and needed support to our students and helps strengthen the shifting fabric of our community. Or, as a recent Union Leader headline read, City Year is “keeping things positive in our city’s schools.” We would be fortunate if City Year can not only continue its good work here in Manchester, but also deepen and expand its services to more students and schools.