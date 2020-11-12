PRESIDENT TRUMP not only has the right to legally challenge the results of the recent election but he has the moral obligation to do so. Doing otherwise would be a disservice to the American people (more than seventy-one million of whom voted for him) to the rule of law in our representative republic, and to confidence in America’s voting system. If not challenged there will always be questions as to who really won the election of 2020.

Ensuring that votes were calculated properly and in full view of both parties is essential to our democracy. If there is no vote counting transparency in cities like Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee and others, then confidence in the final tally in those cities should be in question and needs to be challenged.

Once again there has been evidence presented of voters voting after their demise. If people who fought in the Civil War voted shouldn’t we want to know this? Did these votes make a difference?

Did voters who were not eligible to vote cast a ballot (out of state voters, non-citizens, non-existent or underage individuals) and was that ballot then counted? Every American regardless of political party should want to know this.

There have been questions of hundreds of thousands of ballots being submitted and counted in the middle of the night all with Biden’s name checked. If true, should we not be concerned and want to investigate to maintain the integrity of the electoral system?

If there were four hundred and fifty thousand ballots, in three swing states, with only one candidate checked (Biden) shouldn’t we investigate those ballots? It is very suspicious that a voter would only choose to check the candidate for President and not check any other candidate on the ballot.

After the 2016 election many Democrats questioned the results. It was their right to do so. They spent upwards of forty million dollars and two years investigating whether there was Russian interference in the election. After all was said and done the official decision (not the partisan political decision touted in the media) proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that there was no such interference that impacted the election results.

Should not President Trump and Republicans be given thirty-some days or more to challenge the election of 2020? Or perhaps President Trump should be given two years to do so just to make it even.

The integrity of our election system is at stake. If this election was improperly conducted and counted then we are a nation at risk and going forward it will happen again. Perhaps in Georgia in January 2021? Regardless of our political stance Americans have to know that their vote counts and is not negated by an improper electoral process.

President Trump has the right to spend the next thirty or so days legally challenging the results of this election. If he and his seventy-one million voters are not allowed that right, there will always be a question as to whether his opponent really won the election of 2020.

Dolores Souto Messner lives in Hampton

Thursday, November 12, 2020
