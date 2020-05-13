IN THE WAKE of spring and amid the downfall of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an opportunity to establish a communal connection between yourself and your neighbors.
Community disconnection shows its face in the form of generational, racial, and economic separation. Community disconnection happens when there are not a lot of activities or programs that incorporate the interests of people from vastly different backgrounds.
The presence of community gardens is known to bring communities together and offer a multitude of practical benefits, including food security and increasing a community’s resilience. It also bridges the disconnection that can occur between different generations, races, and social classes. Food isn’t the only positive aspect of community gardens.
These gardens provide a safe place for communities to reunite. A recent academic journal published in 2017 titled “Intersecting Race, Space, and Place through Community Gardens” explains that violent communities are created over struggles for power and control over resources. This article argues that mitigation of food insecurity through the creation of community gardens helps diminish violence within vulnerable communities.
Community gardens establish a place for people to meet and engage with one another, which will ultimately reflect a sense of security within their town or city.
While citizens are likely to judge someone in their community that is different from themself, a community garden is able to bring together community members from all walks of life in order to diminish prejudices. (Note: No one is the same.)
Community gardens give people an opportunity to engage with others whom they may not have otherwise. The garden can foster relationships within a community that struggles with inclusivity of all residents.
The aspects of community connection and food security that come from the presence of community gardens results in greater resilience.
An academic article published in 2019, “How Community Gardens May Contribute to Community Resilience Following an Earthquake,” explains the history of resilience within communities that have established community gardens. And whether disaster strikes or not, community resilience is essential.
Communities that have shared gardens and experience disturbances are able to bounce back more quickly. That resiliency is a direct result of both increased food security and the relationships cultivated by the presence of the garden.
There are countless benefits to gardens in disconnected communities, so as spring begins to show its face and the growing season welcomes us with open arms, it is valuable to understand that. A community garden can have an immense social benefit and help the people who share it reconnect.