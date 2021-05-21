ON MAY 18, Gov. Chris Sununu announced a change to the unemployment benefits in the state of New Hampshire. The new policy switched from weekly unemployment benefits to a new payment for getting a job. You heard that right.
Residents that haven’t worked and received an additional $600 every week in their unemployment check during the pandemic will now get an extra $1,000 just for getting a job.
I remember a point in New Hampshire’s recent history where a job was the standard. It was expected that every able individual would bring their own skills to the workplace and help build a better future.
I just have a few things to say:
Gov. Sununu is rewarding the wrong people.
What about the first responders that worked at risk of COVID to keep our streets safe? Do they get an extra $1,000?
What about doctors and nurses that staffed our hospitals and mass vaccination sites, do they not deserve $1,000 for keeping us healthy?
What about public works departments? Do they not deserve $1,000 for plowing the roads, removing road hazards and keeping the storm drains clear?
I worked throughout the pandemic. Alongside many Americans, I paid income taxes for my labor while at risk of COVID-19. Now, these taxes will reward others for rejoining the work force? It doesn’t add up.
On May 4th, Gov. Sununu asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen if federal money intended to help pay rent during the pandemic could be used to build new housing. This money was given to states to help people pay their landlords and utility companies after being unemployed due to government-mandated shutdowns. Why is this being shifted to help housing developers line their own pockets?
We all know the state-mandated shutdowns caused financial hardship for many, and while the restaurant and lodging industry has been on the frontpage, building contractors, paving companies, electrical and plumbing contractors have suffered as well because unemployment paid better with the extra $600 a week than working did. That was not a sustainable plan of action, if it can be called a plan at all.
Any government that is unchecked will overreach its power. To ensure this does not continue to happen, I am asking Gov. Sununu to release the following information:
Amount of current unpaid utility bills caused from the COVID-19 shutdown.
Amount of unpaid taxes, sewer, and water bills from every city and town.
The names of every community and developer that will profit.
I’ve been speaking to people all over the state. The most common concerns expressed are uncertainty in the economy, fiscal irresponsibility of government, health care, education, and their safety and security. They saw the extra unemployment benefits and the incentive to not return to work as a huge danger to their communities. They are rightfully distrusting of career politicians and have lost confidence in government.
Gov. Sununu recently confirmed this sentiment commenting that people should not trust government. Well, he is the government and he’s asking for another government housing handout after his very own executive orders contributed to the problem.
This new culture of government dependency can only create more problems for my children and grandchildren’s generation. In order to give the money to communities in need and not large corporations, I am suggesting the following:
Fully open New Hampshire.
Help landlords cover the bills due since the government-mandate eviction freeze. Those reliant on rental income to feed their families instead had to cover the expenses of their own tenants or risk foreclosure and penalties.
Discontinue COVID incentives to stay home.
Create an economic environment that encourages building of homes and rental property.
Instill in the people of this state the need to work, speak to the pride that comes with taking care of one’s own family and using one’s own talents.
I want to be very clear. I am not against hand up programs. I do not believe in handouts or bailouts. These destroy our self-determination, initiative, and our “Don’t tread on me” spirit.
True conservatives let the innovation of private industry decide where the marketplace needs to go, not the other way around.
New Hampshire has a great opportunity to step up and be a leader. We can come out against radical fiscal spending and reliance on government. Or we can spend more money that we don’t have on people that don’t need it just to try and fix problems government created in the first place.
I’d like to thank Gov. Sununu for flying the flag at half-staff for police week. However, I’d be even more appreciative if he stepped up to lead our state in a fiscally-responsible manner and rewarded those who contribute to the health and safety of others regardless of the danger to themselves.