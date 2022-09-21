IT’S AN UNDERSTATEMENT to say there was a lot of noise in the lead up to last week’s primary. Millions of dollars of Republican-sponsored ads attacked me, Democratic ads targeted one of my opponents. It was easy to lose track of who was on whose side.
My campaign did not spend a cent on television ads. Instead, we did things the New Hampshire way and put our fate in the hands of the voters. I held 50 town hall meetings across the state, fielding questions on every topic under the sun. I met voters where they lived, worked and played, at diners, coffee shops, bars and VFWs. I held mothers’ hands, I looked fathers in the eye, I heard the fears of retirees who were forced back into the workforce.
To a tee, almost everyone was concerned about the inflationary crisis inflicted on our state by the Biden administration and their Senate enablers, including my general election opponent, Maggie Hassan. Groceries, gas, electricity, health care: you name it, it’s more expensive now than it used to be. The latest report showed inflation four times higher than when President Joe Biden took office. Families are making impossible choices regarding basic everyday necessities.
For six long years, Senator Hassan has represented New Hampshire in Washington, but not for a day has she ever embodied our values. Unlike Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Hassan has been a nearly invisible presence in the state. In the Senate, she voted for Biden’s agenda 100% of the time through November 2021. Since then, facing a tough re-election, that number has “dropped” to 96%.
For all the focus on West Virginia’s Joe Manchin or Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, any one member of the Senate Democratic caucus could have put the brakes on Biden’s legislative agenda in an evenly divided upper chamber. Hassan never did because that’s not who she is. She is a dyed-in-the-wool party line liberal who would be more comfortable representing California or her native Massachusetts than our state who proudly carries the motto “Live Free Or Die.”
Six years ago, Hassan told us she would be an independent voice. Sadly, her votes tell a very different story, and we are all worse off for it.
To those reading this column who supported one of my opponents, I get it. Maybe you’ve heard I’m “too extreme” or “unelectable.” I’ll never be the most polished. I spent my life in the military: 33 years in the United States Army, including 10 tours in Afghanistan. I started as a private, I retired as a general.
While politics is new to me, the message I share with Granite Staters is tried and true: you will always have a seat at my table. But I need your help to get there. A united Republican Party will be Senator Hassan’s undoing.
The primary contest is in the rearview mirror, and I am humbled to have earned the Republican nomination. The real work now begins. Whatever else separates me from my primary opponents — and they are all good and honorable men — pales in comparison to the distinctions between Senator Hassan.
Just as before, we will be outspent. Just as before, the critics will write us off. We’ve overcome the odds once before, and we can again. To anyone — Republican, independent, Democrat — seeking a new direction, I ask you to give me a chance to earn your vote. Come to a town hall and see for yourself. Together we can chart a new and better course. But only if we replace those who are supposed to be representing us.
Don Bolduc is a retired brigadier general and the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. He lives in Stratham.
THIRTY-NINE and a half years ago, my husband, Dick, and I had the adventure of a lifetime aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip. It involved a bit of impersonation, a smidgen of cheeky humor and what felt at the time like a thrillingly close cal…
AS THE SUMMER season winds down, students, parents and teachers in New Hampshire will be preparing to start yet another school year. And like years prior, our young people will be expected to increase their wealth of knowledge as they strive to become future leaders of this great state.
HERE IN New Hampshire and across the country, millions of seniors will get relief from a new law that will help reduce out-of-control drug prices. For the first time in decades, Big Pharma’s relentless grip on their wallets, medicine cabinets and peace of mind will begin to be pried loose.
THE PHARMACEUTICAL industry spent $263 million last year alone to keep prescription drug prices high and pad record-breaking profits even further. And what did that buy them? Three lobbyists for every member of Congress, public relations and marketing campaigns to blanket airwaves, and seemi…
THE HORRIFIC murder of 75-year-old Queen City native Daniel Whitmore by a vagrant provides an opportunity to assess what’s worked and what hasn’t as the city and state try to cope with the opioid crisis and the homeless invasion of Manchester that has come in its wake.
AS THE CHAIR of the board of directors and the associate medical director of pediatrics at Amoskeag Health, we are writing again to explain the harm that would be caused if the legislature overturns the Governor’s veto of HB 1131 on September 15th. HB 1131 would remove a school board’s abili…
AS WE OBSERVE the 235th anniversary of Constitution Day on September 17th, public schools across the nation are educating students on America’s founding document. Unfortunately this year, the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are most in need of a constitutional lesson.
WE HAVE spent our entire careers ensuring that all children have the opportunity to thrive. As Nelson Mandela said in 1995, “[t]here can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children. “
THE N.H. Nurse Practitioner Association (NHNPA), representing licensed prescribers working in the state of New Hampshire, stands in strong support of Governor Chris Sununu’s veto of HB 1022, permitting pharmacists to dispense the drug Ivermectin by means of a standing order. We urge members …