ONE OF the greatest travesties in Washington, D.C. is that America’s veterans are still not getting the help they need. It’s not for lack of effort. Congress has passed several laws to fix the mess, but like most things in Washington, it’s still a mess. Fixing it will require a leader who understands that passing new laws is not enough. We have to make veterans a priority.
I went from private to sergeant to lieutenant to general over a 36-year career in the military. I know when a politician doesn’t stand with our veterans and I can tell a true leader right away.
That’s why I strongly support Nikki Haley for president. Her plan to help veterans is grounded in her own experience. It’s exactly what our heroes need.
It’s no surprise why Nikki stands with those who served. Her husband, Michael, is a combat veteran from Afghanistan, like me. She’s seen the courage that defines our men and women in uniform. She understands the support they need.
Michael is preparing to deploy again this month. He’s going overseas for a year. It will be hard. On the day he departs, Nikki Haley will stand by his side in a show of support. Rarely will you see a more powerful statement of support for our heroes. It’s equaled by her dedication to helping our veterans.
Nikki Haley is the only candidate who has laid out a comprehensive plan to support veterans. That fact alone proves that she’s set apart from the pack. It says a lot when politicians ignore veterans until it’s convenient for them. Nikki knows convenience has nothing to do with it. She understands that America owes veterans a debt — a debt that can’t be ignored and must be repaid.
Nikki’s plan to help veterans starts by ensuring we have the world-class care we earned in the uniform.
The sad truth is that even after years of reforms, veterans are still forced to wait a month on average for primary care appointments at the VA. That’s longer than most Americans. What’s more, the VA under Joe Biden is reportedly fudging wait times, making it harder for veterans to get care outside the VA.
This is a scandal. Nikki will fix it. She’ll give veterans the freedom to choose their own doctor even if it’s outside the VA. No more waiting for the VA. No more jumping through hoops.
Nikki will also expand veterans’ access to telemedicine. More than two million veterans used it during the pandemic, but that was temporary. Nikki will make telemedicine permanent, so veterans can get immediate access to care from home.
Nikki is especially focused on mental health care. As her husband can attest from the men and women he served with, the wounds of war are often hidden. She’ll make mental health screening a priority — not just when veterans leave the military, but throughout their lives. And she’ll end the crisis of veterans waiting months for substance abuse treatment. Considering that 33% of veterans have PTS, and one in 15 struggles with substance abuse, Nikki’s plan will save the lives of many heroes.
Crucially, Nikki will light a fire under Congress to enact her plan. She’s called for every member of Congress to get their health care from the VA. You can bet they’ll fix it the moment they experience what veterans do every day.
But health care isn’t the only challenge veterans face. That’s why Nikki is calling for continuous outreach to veterans, instead of one-time help when they come home. She’s going to make some veterans’ benefits available to spouses and give us more choices under the GI Bill, beyond education. Nikki will empower veterans to thrive over the long haul.
Most importantly, Nikki Haley will honor veterans’ service by strengthening our military.
Any veteran will tell you how disheartening it is to see the armed forces put radical politics ahead of military preparedness. The military is going woke and weak at a time when it needs to be proud and strong. Nikki will end wokeness in the military, eliminate all the DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) nonsense that’s corrupting our troops, and invest in our military, so we’re 10 steps ahead of enemies like China.
If anyone can do this, it’s the spouse of a combat veteran, the former commander in chief of the South Carolina National Guard. The former United Nations ambassador proved she can stand up for America. It’s about time we had a leader who stands with veterans. Nikki Haley already does. She will as president.
Don Bolduc is a retired brigadier general and was the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in 2022. He lives in Stratham.
