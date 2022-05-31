IT’S AN understatement to say America is going through a rough patch now. Each day brings a new set of concerning headlines for middle class families. The stock market and retirement accounts are plummeting while gas prices and inflation soar to new heights. Our porous southern border is driving record breaking opioid overdose deaths. Even trying to buy something as basic as baby formula is no longer a certainty.
During this period of uncertainty, international affairs end up on the backburner for most people and understandably so. After all, it’s difficult for Americans to worry about events happening on the other side of the world when the ability to put food on our own kitchen tables is an open question. But when the history books are written, they will note that this current malaise started with our misguided and botched surrender in Afghanistan last summer — a fiasco that lays squarely at the feet of President Joe Biden and his enablers in Congress.
As a retired brigadier general who served 10 tours in Afghanistan, it was beyond disheartening to watch the chaos unfold. The hard work and sacrifice of all who had served — and their families — was thrown out the window overnight. Make no mistake, withdrawing our troops was the correct thing to do, but the way it was conducted was anything but.
The commander-in-chief’s decision to set an arbitrary date to fulfill a political promise flew in the face of the conditions on the ground. It created the conditions that led to 13 U.S. service members tragically killed by a suicide bomber outside the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
The episode began the slow and steady erosion of Americans’ confidence in the president. Biden’s approval ratings began their long tumble to their current 39%, according to the latest survey from the Associated Press. It wasn’t just our citizens who thought Biden was not up to the job. Russian President Vladimir Putin was watching and felt emboldened to launch his own invasion of Ukraine months later, a conflict that rages on to this day with endless human suffering and death.
As a candidate for the U.S. Senate, I am running to restore American strength. During my statewide town hall tour of New Hampshire, I have had candid and moving conversations with Granite Staters where they live and work. Across living rooms, VFWs and small businesses, voters have told me they are looking for a change from the status quo. According to a UNH Granite State poll last month, only 28% of New Hampshire voters believe the country is headed in the right direction.
This week I will be joined on the campaign trail by Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, the former Marine infantry officer who spoke out against the manner of our Afghanistan withdrawal. Now he is on a new mission of electing candidates committed to demanding more accountability from both military leadership and government.
Both political parties have contributed to our current situation. Politicians on both sides of the aisle got the country into this mess, and it will take an outsider to right the ship. Our current senator, Maggie Hassan, has not gotten the job done. She has had six unremarkable years in the United States Senate to fulfill her promise to be an independent voice. Instead, she has voted with President Biden 98% of the time. Let’s give someone else a turn
As we commemorate Memorial Day, it is a moment to pause and remember those who have fallen.
It’s a solemn holiday that represents much more than a three-day weekend and the official start of summer.
The best way to honor those who wore the uniform is by carrying on the legacy and ideals of the country they were willing to die for.
America has endured rough patches before and come out stronger on the other side. We can get through this one. But only with new leaders who can restore balance to both our domestic and national security.