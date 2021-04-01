AS EASTER 2021 approaches, I would like to give readers of this message an offer of hope during these trying times as we trudge through the worries of the pandemic.

I would like to offer hope to the people of the world by saying this. Look around at the things we take for granted every day. Our families, life with our children and loved ones and the splendor of the gifts all around us. Things like the beauty of a snowflake, a bird in flight, the clouds as they pass us by on their way to the next person to glory in their majesty. The butterflies as they float on the air. Children playing in the green grass. People like your grandparents with their years of wisdom. Mom and dad loving their children.

The point I am trying to make here that even though we are all going through difficult times and feeling lonely or depressed, stop and think about how it could be vastly different or worse because, my dear reader, it could be much worse.

And when you think of how lucky we all are, just remember the wonders that we take for granted in our lives without giving it a second thought. Let us take the butterfly for example. We all know of them and I am sure everyone knows what they are. But do you really? If you look closely at this one insect there is a much deeper thing going on most are unaware of. And that is just how complex a butterfly really is.

For instance, did you know that the colors that you see are not a pigment within the wings like a painted picture. No, the colors you see are brought to us by a mechanical like device that is cleverly concealed from the naked eye. The color that you see is not a pigment of different colors but rather an actual mechanism that will capture all the different colors of the natural white light spectrum depending on the color that this mechanism is designed to show. Not some “paint job” but an actual incredibly complicated mechanism that will pull the color from the available light like a rainbow. It is quite a complicated feat but it is done in nature. And it must be extremely precise dimensionally for it to work. Beetle shells, hummingbirds and pheasants have this phenomenon as well. Research this and you will not believe how complicated it is.

Let us take the snowflake for example. Why is something as simple as a snowflake so complex? There are complicated patterns and shapes with symmetry about the axis. Why are they different from one to the other? They never repeat, each one is a unique design. Think about that. All the snowflakes that have fallen since the beginning of time are unique! A cubic foot of snow contains about a billion snowflakes! And they are all different. Why?

Another fact about natural snowflakes is that they are always hexagons, always six sided. Each leg is always 60 degrees apart from the next one. Each leg is an exact copy placed six times on that snowflake. Always. It is almost like there is a higher intelligence at work. Why?

God also had another entity in the great big picture from the beginning that would come to be known as the Word. Jesus the Christ was the Word, right from the beginning of God’s great plan in creation. From day one! This is written in scripture. (John 1:1)

Jesus Christ, the son of God, was sent to us by God to teach the Word of God that is found in the Holy Bible to all mankind.

And Jesus Christ did so, as did the apostles. Jesus was then crucified, died and ascended into heaven on the third day after his death and in doing so all who believe in him as the son of God, and the savior of mankind, will have everlasting life in the kingdom of heaven forever! This is written in scripture. (John 3:16)

So, this Easter, and every day, we should thank the lord Jesus Christ for what we have.

Remember when you look at the splendors around you that almighty God did this for all of us out of his everlasting unconditional love.

Won’t you proclaim Jesus Christ as the only true son of God this Easter? I can say you will not be disappointed if you do, and Jesus will be in you forever, guiding and loving you for all your days here on earth, and into everlasting life in Heaven. That is a promise, from written scripture, from Jesus Christ to you forever. Your life will change for the better if you sincerely believe in him. Try it, won’t you?

Have a Happy Easter and God bless you!

Don DeFreest is a plastics engineer living in Dunbarton.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Tom Blonski: A momentous crossroads for NH seniors
Op-eds

Tom Blonski: A momentous crossroads for NH seniors

AS PART of its mission to protect and support the most vulnerable among us, Catholic Charities New Hampshire operates six nursing homes, from Windham to Berlin. It is well-known that the COVID pandemic has had especially harsh effects on people who live and work in nursing homes in New Hamps…

Mike Moffett: Educating Ed – and Easter
Op-eds

Mike Moffett: Educating Ed – and Easter

AS A legislator, columnist, and quasi-raconteur, I do enjoy back-and-forth regarding sports, politics, and more. But I generally avoid getting into religion. Still, as someone who feels that vibrant religious communities with their associated values and activities are important parts of a he…

Monday, March 29, 2021
Nathan Campbell: Merrimack can send a message by voting Hollenberg
Op-eds

Nathan Campbell: Merrimack can send a message by voting Hollenberg

  • Updated

IT’S NOT OFTEN that voters get to express themselves the way Merrimack voters get to on April 13th. In our environment of bitter partisan duopoly, many citizens feel both civic responsibility to cast a vote, as well as coercion to vote for the party that will do the least damage. But this el…

Sunday, March 28, 2021
Donald C. Bolduc: HB 544 protects children from government
Op-eds

Donald C. Bolduc: HB 544 protects children from government

I HAVE SEEN children killed for flying a kite. Women stoned for teaching their children to read and write. I have worked to prevent genocide in Africa between tribes driven by hatred. I have held children dying because of the hatred driven by the ideology embodied in the ideas of “Critical R…

Kathy Sullivan: What Sununu wouldn't have voted for
Op-eds

Kathy Sullivan: What Sununu wouldn't have voted for

  • Updated

DOES Chris Sununu follow the New Hampshire news? I ask this question because if he kept up with New Hampshire news maybe he would not be making slightly churlish statements like this one: “I don’t think anyone in our DC delegation deserves to get re-elected based on what they’ve done in Wash…

Friday, March 26, 2021
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Op-eds

Miriam Richards: What's 'divisive' about protecting free speech?

IT IS no wonder people are alarmed by HB 544 and warn against its passage, they are responding to misleading information in the media. That the bill “would bar teaching ‘divisive topics’” (Valley News headline 2/20/21) and that the New Hampshire Legislature would sweep issues of racism and s…

Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Frank Edelblut: Let our children grow
Op-eds

Frank Edelblut: Let our children grow

LAST WEEK, the Senate took the bold step of prioritizing our children over political constituencies. This action was summed up beautifully in testimony by Senator Robert Guida who reminded us that, in spite of pressure from outside groups, the sacred obligation to protect and provide real op…

Monday, March 22, 2021
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Rep. Ross Berry: About New Hampshire’s election laws
Op-eds

Rep. Ross Berry: About New Hampshire’s election laws

LAST SUNDAY in Kathy Sullivan’s regular piece in this paper, she decided to continue to push the falsehoods about Republicans that her party has demonized for years. In what has become a standard play, she tried to compare all Republicans with Donald Trump and accused all Republicans of atte…