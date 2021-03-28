I HAVE SEEN children killed for flying a kite. Women stoned for teaching their children to read and write. I have worked to prevent genocide in Africa between tribes driven by hatred. I have held children dying because of the hatred driven by the ideology embodied in the ideas of “Critical Race Theory.” We do not need “critical race theory” being taught in our classrooms; it mirrors the teachings that continue to plague the places where I spent my life trying to save the inhabitants.
Governor Chris Sununu has stated he will veto HB 544 thinking this bill is a violation of 1st Amendment rights and is government intrusion into our classrooms. I disagree, it is a necessary bill to protect our children’s education from further government damage. If we are to save our public school system not one penny of taxpayer money should go to teaching “Critical Race Theory” or any other “theory” where the sole purpose is to demean one race, creed, color or religion in order to elevate another.
I was born in the best country in the world that I served helping other nations to find the freedom and liberty we have here at home. I carried the words of the U.S. Constitution and served with, and next to, those who fell into the category race, creed, color, religion, or national origin found in the New Hampshire Constitution and the 1964 Civil Rights Act. They are not just words, they are a road map to peace, liberty and the God given right to be free.
I have seen the worst of mankind — killing for race or color or religion or tribal designation. I have seen the best of the best give all to end prejudice and human slavery wherever we were sent to help. As a nation we must never believe it cannot happen here, it can, but only if we let it.
We need HB 544 to protect from racism, hatred, and discrimination being introduced to our classrooms and the minds of our children. This bill isn’t about a theory it’s about stopping the spread of discrimination and racism regardless of which theory says we should.
I ask Governor Sununu to take a fresh look through the eyes of those who have seen the outcomes of doing nothing until it’s too late and I ask the legislature to do the same. We live in the best country in the world as long as we are willing to stand up to keep it.
I believe we need to restore pride in American values and principles by standing together as one nation and there is no better time than now.