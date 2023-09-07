DOZENS of bills aimed at curtailing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in public colleges and universities have been introduced in more than 20 states. Lawmakers might want to think twice before joining this national trend because, as president of a public university, I see DEI’s many benefits.

I won’t wade into the debates on the merits of proactively supporting racial and ethnic minorities, gender-nonconforming individuals, and other members of the LGBTQ+ community, to name a few examples. DEI isn’t just about ensuring certain marginalized groups have the same opportunities as others. It’s about embracing difference as an asset that can help us bridge divides, exposing young minds to new ways of thinking and to backgrounds different from their own, and combining the best ideas to solve some of the world’s greatest problems.

Donald L. Birx, PhD is president of Plymouth State University and the author of “Redesigning Higher Education: A Small New England Public University Changes Higher Education.” He lives in Plymouth.

Sunday, September 03, 2023
Corky S. Messner: What happened to conservative ideals?

AMENDMENT 14, Section 3: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an office…

Friday, September 01, 2023
A. J. Kierstead: Why the GOP race matters (even if Trump wins)

LET’S BE serious. If things continue as they are, Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee for president and the barely warm body of Joe Biden will take the presidency. I don’t like it, two-thirds of Republican voters don’t like it, and the entirety of the Left doesn’t like it. Let’s be realisti…

Richard Gulla: New Hampshire Primary is worth defending

IN THE REALM of American politics, few events carry the weight and significance of the New Hampshire Primary. As the first-in-the-nation primary, this longstanding tradition has served as a beacon of democratic participation, fostering a unique connection between candidates and voters. No ma…

Kathryn Hocevar: Media shapes our biases and behaviors

AS A soon-to-be 20-year-old who has had the privilege of growing up with access to the internet and social media, I have been exposed to the biases perpetuated by the media for as long as I can remember. As a White woman growing up in small-town New Hampshire, however, I did not always reali…

Thursday, August 31, 2023
Virginia Barry: Choose your next governor wisely, choose Craig

AS A former New Hampshire education commissioner, I have a unique understanding of what’s at stake for public education in 2024 and how important it is to choose our next governor wisely. I also have a unique understanding of the dismal changes our state’s education system has experienced to…

Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Kathryn Kindopp: Nursing homes need flexibility, not rigid mandates

NEW HAMPSHIRE seniors are a special population. As the state with the second-oldest population, we need more people than ever to work in long-term care. It’s no secret that the pandemic led us to a historic national labor shortage. While we’ve been slow to rebound, nursing homes are now brac…