Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
IT’S OPEN season on patriotic Trump supporters, but you’d never know it from the media’s deafening silence on a rash of recent political attacks.
A man has been arrested in Windham, New Hampshire, after slapping a 15-year-old boy across the face and attacking two others on the day of the state primary for supporting our president, leaving one victim with a fractured jaw. The disgusting man did so, shouting “F- — you,” as he passed their pro-Trump tent outside a local polling place. According to the boy’s mother, he remains traumatized by the attack.
This incident is particularly upsetting to me, as it occurred at the same Windham polling station Corey Lewandowski, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and I visited earlier in the day, taking photos with hardworking Trump volunteers, including the 15-year-old boy and his mother. A boy willing to volunteer his time to support our president and support our democratic process should never have to fear for his safety in order to do so. Never. As soon as I found out about the attack, I called up the young man and his family to reassure them that President Trump and the entire Team Trump organization has his back.
The New Hampshire assault comes on the heels of another cowardly attack. Last week began with volunteers nearly getting run over in Jacksonville, Florida, by a man who claims he “does not like President Trump.” But in its wake, I’m utterly floored by the absence of any substantive mainstream media coverage.
Apparently, six people almost getting flattened by a leftist madman driving a van doesn’t qualify as “newsworthy” in the minds of assignment editors and television executives who wasted thousands of hours of Americans’ time on the Russia witch hunt and sham impeachment trial. Likewise a minor and two fellow volunteers getting physically attacked while exercising their First Amendment rights. The double standard is despicable.
Where is the outrage? Where is the wall-to-wall mainstream media coverage of these unprovoked attacks? The lack of interest in the New Hampshire and Jacksonville incidents demonstrates a pattern of media complacency if not outright dismissal.
24-hour cable-news outlets like MSNBC have so far failed to devote even one second to reporting on the New Hampshire attack. NBC News and CNN both buried their coverage, posting items on their respective websites in the early hours of Friday morning.
New Hampshire Republicans, meanwhile, remain united and undeterred by these cowardly attacks. As New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman Steve Stepanek said, “Any effort to intimidate or attack our party volunteers will not deter the thousands of Granite State Republicans who canvass, phone bank, and hold signs in support of our candidates between now and November 3.”
If the shoe were on the other foot – that is, if Democrats were the victims of senseless political violence and intimidation – would the mainstream press cover the attacks? We already know the answer. The Democrat establishment and its allies in the elite media would be calling for apologies, resignations, and arrests.
It’s past time for the media bigwigs at MSNBC, CNN, the New York Times and other outlets to take these attacks seriously. When Hillary Clinton smeared 63 million of her fellow Americans as “deplorables” in 2016 it was rightly condemned in conservative circles. In newsrooms across the US, though, it seems to be treated as editorial policy to marginalize President Trump’s supporters.
By ignoring the victimization of patriotic Americans exercising their rights to free speech and supporting President Trump, the mainstream media encourages new acts of political violence in the future. We can and should do better.
WITH the First-In-The-Nation contest behind us and the presidential contestants on to other states, it is worth our time to do a little post-primary review. It’s always interesting – and, admittedly, fun — to look at the results, compare them to the predictions, and pick apart the field on w…
REJECTING THE $46 million public charter school grant could cost taxpayers up to $178 million over the next 10 years, according to a new report from the New Hampshire Department of Education. Rejecting these funds would be a costly mistake that New Hampshire families cannot afford, fiscally …
I MET Bill Weld this winter at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester. He sat down at my table while I was eating breakfast and said, “You look like the kind of guy that likes to hike in the mountains of New Hampshire, as I do.”
FOR OVER two decades the independent people of New Hampshire have been solidly against assisted suicide. Since 1996, the New Hampshire legislature has studied or voted down this proposed law so many times it takes two hands to count them all.
I DISAGREE with Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg who recently argued that the Electoral College is obsolete and the popular vote should determine a presidential election. Our president is a president of the United States.
LAST FALL, the voters of Manchester elected a School District Charter Commission to review the existing city charter provisions affecting the school district and determine whether to present a new charter to the city’s voters. Alternatively, the commission can recommend amending the existing…
YOU MIGHT wonder why a 20-year old college sophomore from the state of Colorado, attending school in Connecticut, would have spent all but one weekend of the last few months driving 250 miles from New Haven to New Hampshire to campaign for her presidential candidate.
IN 2016, I chose to write Bernie in on my ballot because I felt what the Democratic Party did to undermine him stained the soul of the party. It was wrong, and writing in Bernie was my personal way to make a statement to that fact. I was supremely disappointed that Clinton and Obama failed t…
I NEVER in a million years thought I’d end up in politics. I grew up in Oklahoma on the ragged edge of the middle class, and I devoted my career to figuring out why hard-working people go broke in the richest country in the world. I saw how the system was rigged against working families, and…
IN JUST a few days, New Hampshire will go to the polls for the first-in-the-nation primary. It’s a responsibility Granite Staters always take seriously, and this year more than ever. In 2020, the stakes are higher and the consequences greater, because the very character of our nation is on t…
Having lived in both Iowa and New Hampshire, I’m defensive of the fact that the presidential nominating process begins in both states. The vote count debacle for Democrats in Iowa’s caucus has caused many to call for abandoning the caucus tradition, with New Hampshire getting thrown in as co…
Granite staters are legendary in their dedication to the political process upon which our Republic is built. Two years of town halls, polls, door-knocking, vetting, and speechifying culminate in next Tuesday’s primary, where the crowded Democratic field will be pared down and only the strong…
While it is clear this year’s primary is not simply about the economy, there are few, if any, issues that matter more to individual and family well-being than economic security. And no single factor matters more, to individuals and our nation, than people’s ability to secure good jobs.
WITH THE highly competitive first in the nation primary only weeks away, it’s no surprise that presidential candidates are dominating the national conversation. The importance of defeating Donald Trump cannot be understated, but we must not forget the fight to regain the presidency is not th…