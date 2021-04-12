NEW HAMPSHIRE, the 5th smallest state in the union, is to those that call it home the best place to live. We wish to preserve its abundant beauty and unique way of life so that future generations can hike in the White Mountains, explore its seacoast, and know what it means to tap the trees in the spring. To this end, vigilance is needed. Today, we find our country troubled and divided yet we can find comfort in the little state that boasts the motto “Live Free or Die.”
Our overreaching federal government is trying to infringe upon our state’s sovereignty guaranteed in the 9th and 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Many of our individual rights are under attack. Yet there has always been strength in numbers, and we need to become a cohesive group willing to bring our voices to our state legislatures and our governor, whether it is to stand with them or to oppose them.
Renny Cushing (D-Hampton) was recently quoted in the GOP March 19th newsletter as stating the current House majority is, “the most radical group of rejectionists that have assembled in the House in our history.”
His statement earned a response from Representative Judy Aron (R-Acworth):
“If I am going to be labeled a rejectionist by the Democratic Leader, I’d like to be clear on what it is I reject. I reject their assumption that everyone is a racist. I reject their attacks on those who do not agree with them, their ‘cancel culture,’ and their pursuit of squelching free thought and free speech. I reject their desire to disarm us all. I reject their desire to continue to increase our taxes until New Hampshire is indistinguishable from Massachusetts or California. I reject their desire to dismantle law and order. I reject their desire to ignore the Constitution; their need to erase history. But most of all, I reject their policies of divisiveness that perpetuates hate for our neighbor.”
Wow! Representative Judy Aron is the type of put-it-out-there representative that we need in Concord. There was an equally strong response to Cushing’s comment from House Majority Leader Jason Osborne (R-Auburn). Both representatives need to hear from us. Thank them. Let them know we’ve got their backs.
Envision yourself going to your child’s football game. You sit in the bleachers watching the play-by-play rooting for a victory. Your team is pouring their heart into this game. In your head you are waving your arms, cheering them on, jumping out of your seat. But you never actually utter a word. You never actually stand up to express your excitement or show any outward enthusiasm for the team. And sadly, most of the spectators around you do not either.
We can no longer be those passive fans sitting in the bleachers. Our Republican representatives and senators need to hear from us. Many of us realize we are in a fight to save our country from the radical agenda being pushed by the elite in our government, and although we may not like it, we are the soldiers in this battle. Sounds like hyperbole. Not to those of us who have been paying attention.
We are seeing a theology pushed across our country that one race is superior to another. This theology has now reached New Hampshire schools. Manchester School District has made it mandatory for teachers to participate in online webinars on White privilege training which, among other divisive concepts, teaches that whiteness equates to White supremacy. HB 544 seeks to stop the teaching of such divisive concepts within New Hampshire school districts. The bill was introduced Jan. 12, 2021 and recently passed a committee vote 10-9.
In a press release put out by the New Hampshire House of Representatives Republican Caucus dated March 5, 2021, Vice Chairman of the House Executive Departments and Administration Committee Terry Roy (R-Deerfield) had this to say, “Despite what bill opponents have said, HB 544 is an anti-racism piece of legislation that would prohibit the teaching of racist theology to students and employees of state schools. We have seen this become a trend nationwide and it is causing disharmony, resentment, and hatred. These are not the concepts we should be teaching anyone let alone children.”
We are living in a time when our personal freedom is under attack. It is so important now to stay informed. We can no longer be passive fans sitting in the bleachers. Get online, contact your state representatives and senators. Let them know where you stand on the issues and when you see them standing up for what you believe, let them know you’ve got their back.