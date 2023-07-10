ON A warm summer morning as soft light begins to filter through branches of towering white pines, a bear and two cubs quietly saunter through an open field foraging for insects, nuts and berries. A slow pace is necessary to handle the heat — temperatures are on the rise. Occasionally the cubs mimic their mother, standing on their hind legs to look over the land. The sow lifts her nose catching a scent in the air, all along watching for danger — she is there to protect her young. Soon six baying hounds will be heading in her direction, forcing her to run with cubs in tow trying to escape the inevitable.

New Hampshire landscape would not be complete without the American black bear. To visitors and residents alike, seeing a bear in the wild is a cherished experience. While hunting bear may be necessary for population control, the use of dogs to hunt bear is “sport” that continues to challenge “fair chase” values — leadingnumerous states to ban hound-hunting (aka hounding). Critics of hounding claim it not only gives hunters an unfair advantage over the bear, the practice negatively impacts the physiological aspects of the animal in pursuit. Free-running dogs can potentially threaten and cause unwarranted stress to all other species they encounter.

Donna Di Casparro has been a publisher in the Lakes Region for more than 30 years. Her work has highlighted life in rural New Hampshire. Now retired, her writing and research focus on sustaining healthy ecosystems and the value of our wildlife. She lives in North Sandwich.

