MY HUSBAND and I took a ride today. And, like most rides, it brought us closer to one thing and further away from another.
We rode for about an hour, and when we got near our destination, the final leg of the journey involved waiting in a long line of cars to get to the best part ... the main attraction.
We enjoy taking rides. During the pandemic, we have been taking regular rides throughout about a 30-mile radius from our home (so no bathroom breaks) with my husband on his motorcycle and me in my car. The countryside and towns we pass through are beautiful and each has its own character and charm. We would ride and stop and recount what we saw later when we got home.
Even before the pandemic, riding in the car has always been our transportation of choice and has taken us as far as Florida and everywhere in between. We’ve sat in our share of traffic, and usually saw it as an impediment to our progress, ruminating while waiting on who all these people in the other cars were and where they might be going.
Today, as we waited in the line of cars, we knew exactly where everybody was going because they were there for exactly the same reason that we were — to get vaccinated. Well, to get my husband vaccinated; I have to wait a bit longer.
There were no horns honking or signs of impatience as the lines of cars crawled around and around, between carefully placed pylons, directed by volunteers, ever so slowly but ever closer to the final goal.
We took note of those things that you do on a ride: the people and cars around you, and those little anomalies that bring a smile or a chuckle. There were people walking their dogs, one a little bulldog with front legs shorter than her back legs, so it looked very laborious for her to scramble about. She was handsomely decked out in pink cowboy hat, pink pearls (yes, a necklace), and pink leash. I couldn’t decide if it was cute or canine abuse.
We noticed who jumped out of their vehicles to run into one of the portable bathrooms along the side of the road — people with and without masks. One guy who wore a sling made four stops that we noticed. We knew then that perhaps he has more than his broken arm and the pandemic to deal with at this time. There were elderly relatives being helped out of cars by middle-aged children. We felt bad for those who could not wait, because we knew with 100% certainty that we would not be ambling over to the windowless plastic potties where people do what they do .. no, not that ... breathe.
The line of cars extended as far as we could see like the evacuation scene from a disaster movie, but without the bullhorns or giant monsters. This after a year of high drama and chaos, and always feeling like there were sirens blaring and red lights flashing to signal an impending meltdown.
No, this was the best traffic jam ever. When we got close enough to where the magic happens, more volunteers and more pylons guided everyone in an orderly manner through to their little piece of hope. In fact, these volunteers — these angels — were dancing and singing and smiling their, and our, way through it. They had to have been there for more than six hours by the time we rolled through, but their jubilation matched ours exactly. They were kind and friendly and apologetic. When we were offered sympathy for waiting for so long, we wouldn’t let them. We told them that we had waited a year, so a little longer was not a problem.
My husband got his shot, his mandatory 15-minute wait, and the chance to drive off into a freer future (in a few weeks when his shot kicks in and mine has been given, too) — from these smiling, dancing people to we smiling, dancing recipients.
We went for a ride today ... to a place ... and waited patiently ... for a miracle. We made note along the way of those things that you do ... other travelers, sights, anomalies, and the hospitality of those who greet you when you arrive. All in all, it was a good ride, and will continue to be if all goes well.