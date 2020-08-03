AS THE rate of new COVID-19 cases has started to slow down in New Hampshire, businesses are cautiously opening their doors. Despite this positive and welcome news, one thing is for certain: there are very few businesses that have been immune to COVID-19’s impact.

The road to recovery for our state’s small businesses will take some time as owners, who have had little to no income the last few months, will have to continue to figure out how to pay for operating expenses, such as rent and payroll, while also ensuring that their employees are protected in the case that they do contract COVID-19.

Health care affordability and access have long been a major concern for small business owners in our state — even before this health pandemic. As businesses now try to recoup financial loss, maintain jobs, and keep employees and themselves healthy, access to affordable care is more important than ever. Our lawmakers need to make smart policy decisions to protect the small businesses that are the backbone of our local, regional, and national economy.

Fortunately, our representatives in Congress are no strangers to bipartisan work. Just last year, our elected officials from New Hampshire worked closely with their Republican colleagues in Washington to help deliver a major victory for small businesses. They partnered with colleagues from across the aisle to lead efforts to repeal an onerous tax known as the health insurance tax (HIT), which raised the cost of premiums for small business owners, their employees and their families.

For nearly a decade, businesses and nonprofits throughout our state were forced to pay an additional tax of roughly $500 on every insurance plan they purchased for each of their employees. To put that into perspective, a small business employing 50 people would see their yearly taxes increase $25,000, all because they provided health insurance to their employees. With many companies operating on razor-thin margins while trying to grow and keep up with an increasingly competitive marketplace, this tax was just too much for them to absorb and small businesses often had to make cuts elsewhere, such as postponing hiring, or delaying bonuses, in order to pay for this tax.

Last year, the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce hosted a round table discussion where local businesses shared their concerns about the HIT tax directly with members of the New Hampshire Congressional delegation. It was encouraging to see our members’ concerns were heard. Thanks to the leadership of our federal delegation and their Republican counterparts, the HIT was finally repealed. Now, the more than 133,000 small New Hampshire businesses, employing more than 291,000, can rest assured that their premiums won’t go up in the middle of a pandemic because of this tax.

Small businesses need help now more than ever. In the same cooperative spirit that led to the repeal of the HIT tax, Congress needs to work together to provide small businesses with relief to ensure they can continue to survive, thrive, and to be the backbone of our economy. Bipartisan cooperation will be the key to keeping the American Dream alive.

Donna Morris is the president of the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce and lives in Salem. Ashley Haseltine is president of the Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and lives in Hampstead.

Monday, August 03, 2020
Sunday, August 02, 2020
Sen. Maggie Hassan: Schools need more federal support
Op-eds

Sen. Maggie Hassan: Schools need more federal support

SCHOOL SUPPLIES are beginning to appear in store aisles, but across New Hampshire, school board members, teachers, and parents are still wrestling with decisions about whether schools will fully open in-person, be fully remote, or offer a hybrid model. Teachers, administrators, and staff are…

Friday, July 31, 2020
Celeste Clark: Hannaford helps people quit
Op-eds

Celeste Clark: Hannaford helps people quit

IT IS time to applaud Hannaford Supermarkets. They have taken a huge step forward stating they will be eliminating the sale of all tobacco products by this fall. This big step promotes public health and wellness and shows that as a community partner they care about keeping people safe.

Thursday, July 30, 2020
Marjorie Smith: Déjà vu all over againon redistricting in NH
Op-eds

Marjorie Smith: Déjà vu all over againon redistricting in NH

  • Updated

GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has spent four months focusing his attention on trying to guide the state through a frightening and challenging pandemic. This struggle is by no means over, but now some of his energy must be directed to reviewing the work of the legislature.

Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Tina Nadeau: Protecting jurors and the jury system during COVID-19
Op-eds

Tina Nadeau: Protecting jurors and the jury system during COVID-19

  • Carl Perreault

WHEN the COVID-19 pandemic first struck the state this spring, the Judicial Branch acted to protect the safety of our citizens by suspending all jury trials. Following several weeks of careful planning and preparation, as well as instituting significant measures to protect the health of pros…

Monday, July 27, 2020
Sunday, July 26, 2020
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Jon Schleuss: Why we need to save the news in New Hampshire
Op-eds

Jon Schleuss: Why we need to save the news in New Hampshire

IN 2018, a local newsroom reported on allegations of misconduct against the Salem police department. This investigative reporting triggered a momentous chain of events. The town manager was empowered to investigate the department and how it handled internal investigations, resulting in a dam…

Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Jennifer Horn: The excuse tour
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: The excuse tour

  • Updated

Tomorrow, a Pepto Bismol-colored bus emblazoned with the words “Women For Trump 2020” will make its way through the state of New Hampshire, led by Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and staffed with women who have long been voices in the conservative movement.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Ken Robbins: What's lost when camps close? $150M and so much more
Op-eds

Ken Robbins: What's lost when camps close? $150M and so much more

FOR OVER a century, camp has been a summertime staple, nowhere more so than in New Hampshire. Every year, as camps help shape the lives of over 150,000 young people, New Hampshire’s camp industry generates millions of dollars in revenue and supports countless jobs. In 2020, however, every ca…

Gray Fitzgerald: Simply saying we are not racist is not enough
Op-eds

Gray Fitzgerald: Simply saying we are not racist is not enough

IN THE late 1970s and early 80s, I was part of a small inner-city house church in Atlanta. At that time, as in all major cities in the country, Atlanta was experiencing “white flight” in older inner-city neighborhoods. Blacks were moving in. Whites were uncomfortable and moving out.