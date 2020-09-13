THE 2020 legislative session has been unlike anything we’ve faced before as a Legislature. Our work, and the way we fulfill our constitutionally appointed duties, has changed and adapted in response to the coronavirus. Throughout everything, I am proud of the work and dedication of the New Hampshire Senate.
When we went home for the weekend on March 13, there were still hundreds of bills to discuss, hearings to be held, and months of work to be done. The suspension of in-person meetings stopped business as we know it in its tracks. Finishing that work required adaptation, and I am incredibly proud of how both senators and legislative staff did so.
Together, we moved forward. We learned how to navigate new platforms and conducted meetings over the phone and over Zoom. We connected streaming services so committee work could be done in the transparent and inclusive fashion that New Hampshire voters expect of their representatives.
It took time to set up our new remote legislating capacities, and the technology and staff capacity required that only one Senate committee meet at once. This necessitated the consolidation of the work we could accomplish in the remainder of the session. Knowing that our time was limited, we focused on coronavirus related measures and additional — primarily bipartisan — changes that were necessary for the continuity of state government, the health and well being of Granite Staters, and could not wait to be reintroduced next session.
When House Republicans refused to suspend their rules in a last-ditch effort to ignore the will of the voters and put party pride above constitutional duty, we adapted again. The Senate and its staff collaborated across the aisle on nearly 30 omnibus bills encompassing language from more than 200 pieces of legislation. Through consistent communication between the Senate Majority and Minority office, a vast majority of these initiatives were passed either unanimously or with bipartisan support.
This work included provisions to assist municipalities, school districts, and village districts in their annual budget processes that have been impacted by COVID-19, efforts to address the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs, and initiatives to address PFAS contamination and assist municipalities with costly remediation efforts. We enhanced the progress made in telehealth and telemedicine, citing the invaluable help it has provided to our most vulnerable citizens and our rural communities in delivering efficient, quality health care from the safety of the home. And we worked across the aisle to expand broadband access and capacity in underserved regions of the state.
We created pathways for expanded broadband, allowing municipalities to form communications districts and creating digital equity across the state. We furthered the 10-Year Highway Plan and honored the memories of Granite Staters whose service to the state will not be forgotten.
In this remote legislative environment, Senate Democrats focused on efforts to help New Hampshire recover from the impacts of the coronavirus, while looking ahead towards our future resilience. Additionally, I was proud to bring forward HB 731 to reestablish and raise New Hampshire’s minimum wage. The economic disparity felt by our workers has gone on for far too long, and the impact has been felt even more during this economic downturn.
Senator Jay Kahn championed an education omnibus bill that provides more guidance for schools to assure safety, access to behavioral health resources, and flexibility to address fiscal disruptions. We worked to further health care parity in Senator Cindy Rosenwald’s bill to create the Reproductive Parity Act of 2020, requiring insurance plans which cover maternity benefits to provide coverage for emergency or elective abortion services. Senator Melanie Levesque continued to move New Hampshire forward towards secure and modern election systems. Senator Martha Fuller Clark brought forward language to help guide our nursing homes and long term care facilities through these unprecedented times. Senator Dan Feltes fought to protect our homeowners and renters because we believe that no one should lose their home due to circumstances well outside of their control.
To return together after conducting remote work for months was a monumental step towards finishing the people’s work this session. This was not an easy process and required countless hours of work from our members and staff. We made compromises and collaborated. I thank the staff for their dedication in making our work, both remote and in person, possible, and my fellow Senators for their commitment to the legislative process.