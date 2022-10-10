TUCKED AWAY at the bottom of this November’s ballot in small print is a puzzling constitutional amendment question. Without any explanation, Question 1 asks if you are in favor of electing a list of county officials. What it doesn’t tell you is that the proposed change eliminates the position of register of probate. I strongly support adoption of this amendment.

In 2016, I was elected Rockingham County register of probate. My reason for running was a little unusual, I’d pledged to work to eliminate the office. When I took the oath of office along with the register of deeds, county attorney, sheriff, and county treasurer, I felt out of place: they are all part of county government. As register of probate I was technically part of the state court system, albeit with no responsibilities.

Donna Sytek lives in Salem.

