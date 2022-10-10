TUCKED AWAY at the bottom of this November’s ballot in small print is a puzzling constitutional amendment question. Without any explanation, Question 1 asks if you are in favor of electing a list of county officials. What it doesn’t tell you is that the proposed change eliminates the position of register of probate. I strongly support adoption of this amendment.
In 2016, I was elected Rockingham County register of probate. My reason for running was a little unusual, I’d pledged to work to eliminate the office. When I took the oath of office along with the register of deeds, county attorney, sheriff, and county treasurer, I felt out of place: they are all part of county government. As register of probate I was technically part of the state court system, albeit with no responsibilities.
Historically, the register of probate served as the clerk of the probate court, supporting the judge in handling of estates, guardianships, adoptions, and supervising a professional staff.
In 2011, as part of a court reorganization that saved $3 million annually, the legislature stripped away the responsibilities of this elected position and transferred them to a court employee, the clerk of the probate division of the circuit court. However, because the office is in the New Hampshire Constitution, the Legislature could not eliminate it by statute.
All that remains of the register of probate is the title, which is enshrined in the state constitution as an elected position along with other county officials. The register has no office, no phone, no desk, no computer, and no real duties, but does receive a stipend of $100 a year.
For the past 10 years there have been attempts by some legislators to restore some of the duties to the elected register. All have failed because it doesn’t make sense to have an official of the state court system be part of county government paid through local property taxes. Neither does it make sense to elect someone for a do-nothing job.
The remedy for this situation is to eliminate the constitutional requirement to elect a register of probate. That’s precisely what adoption of Question1 does in what is essentially a housekeeping measure.
Constitutional amendments require a two-thirds majority vote, so please don’t skip this question. Please vote yes on Question 1.
IT HAS always been my belief that the only way to resolve problems in a two-party system is through bipartisanship. Otherwise, anything done during an election cycle dominated by one party can be reversed when the other party regains control.
AS NEW HAMPSHIRE faces higher energy prices, Democrats have been desperate to pass the blame to anyone but themselves. What is clear is that they have no idea how our electric grid works. Either that or they are lying to obfuscate their responsibility for increasing costs for Granite Staters.
AN ARTICLE on the front page of the Sept. 18 edition of the New Hampshire Sunday News states: “NH Democrats’ not-so-secret plan: Attack over abortion.” All of the major Democrat candidates — gubernatorial candidate Tom Sherman, and federal candidates Maggie Hassan, Ann Kuster, and Chris Papp…
IN NEW HAMPSHIRE and across the country, hard-working families have been facing high costs for essential goods. While we have seen prices at the pump drop for the 11th week in a row, folks continue to feel the impact at the grocery store and for housing and other essentials.
ACCORDING TO the most recent data, New Hampshire has the nation’s sixth-worst nursing home staffing shortage, involving 57% of facilities. Compare that to Massachusetts, where less than 9% of facilities are in such a crisis.
AS THE CHILL of autumn arrives and we prepare to heat our homes for another New Hampshire winter, Granite Staters are reminded that our state’s electric and heating rates have skyrocketed under Governor Chris Sununu and Republican administrations in the Legislature.
AS A REPUBLICAN state Senator, improving education for Granite State students has always been a passion of mine. I struggled a lot in school and I know how difficult it can be for an atypical child to succeed in our public education system. When I was a child, I spent several years growing u…