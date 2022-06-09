SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE SERVICES (SNHS), one of five community action partnerships in New Hampshire, takes a whole-family approach to programming and is excited to be a part of statewide efforts supporting families with young children. Child care in New Hampshire depends on developing enough early childhood professionals with the qualities and qualifications this import field demands.
Workforce development, support for continued education, shared opportunities, and early introduction will lift the field as it works to deliver for children the quality learning experiences and care our state’s working families deserve.
Those of us in this field and those who depend on these services recognize the role that quality, affordable and accessible child care plays in providing employers with reliable workers. The past two years have brought this need front and center to our employers.
New Hampshire is a small state but one rich in engaged and active individuals and strong partnerships. Since 2020, about $100 million has been invested in sustaining the early childhood sector through the Department of Health and Human Services, and just under $30 million will be used to address critical areas of need through the state’s American Rescue Plan Action Discretionary Funds (ARPA-D). This money has been a lifeline for critical programs, long-term infrastructure and workforce-building strategies.
The ARPA-D plan, along with the response to Senate Bill 446, which seeks sustainable child care opportunities for families and businesses, will serve the long-term need to bolster the early childhood workforce. This work is continually championed by groups such as The Council for Thriving Children, the N.H. Child Care Advisory Council, UNH Preschool Development Grant, Regional Collaborations, Child Care Aware® of NH, NH Charitable Foundation, and the Office of Workforce Opportunity to name a few.
SNHS is committed to doing our part to grow the early childhood workforce and to support the efforts of others working toward the same goal. We have received support through DHHS in the form of contracts and funding to bring resources to those in the field or looking to enter the field. These endeavors are further supported through our philanthropic partners, such as the N.H. Charitable Foundation.
The SNHS-registered Department of Labor Early Childhood Apprenticeship program, provides opportunities to bring individuals into the field statewide by several means. It allows for paid work hours, mentor support, and provides a certificate upon completion. This not only provides hands-on learning, but also lets people experience what the job is while they learn.
SNHS is able to couple this opportunity with another program: T.E.A.C.H.N.H. early childhood scholarships. This program provides early childhood professionals working in the field statewide the opportunity to further their education, making it affordable and attainable, while working. They work towards earning either a child development associate credential or an associate degree, and receive support from the T.E.A.C.H.N.H. counselor.
Embedding early childhood programs in a variety of settings allows for shared opportunities and exposes individuals to different career choices while providing hands-on experience. Classrooms in community colleges, such as ours at Manchester Community College, provide students easy access for exposure and formal practicum hours. Less formal but equally valuable collaborations, such as classrooms in high schools, allow high school students an opportunity to volunteer and see firsthand typical child growth and development. That opens up to them the early child care field as a possible career choice.
SNHS knows what the workforce shortage means in this field. When we are not able to provide services, families are not able to go to work, school, or job training. Our unique combination of programming is perfectly poised to support New Hampshire in regaining an early childhood workforce that will allow children and families to thrive. Together with our workforce programs — (Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), On the Job Training (OJT), N.H. Employment Program (NHEP), Workplace Success, DOL Early Childhood Apprenticeship Program, T.E.A.C.H.N.H. early childhood scholarships), early childhood programming (Child Care Aware of NH, Head Start, Early Head Start, Child Care, USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program) — and the overall support of our resource centers and family resource specialists, we will be able to do our part to build a better and stronger early childhood support system in our state.
Joining together with child care providers, parents, employers, elected officials, educational institutions, philanthropy and State and Federal departments, we can lay the groundwork to keep what we have and build upon it, with our children and families reaping the benefits today and in the future!
Interested in the field, need resources, want to help? Visit the state’s website: NH-Connections.org.