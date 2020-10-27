WHEN JOE BIDEN was growing up, his father told him that a job is about more than a paycheck, it’s also about dignity and respect. This reminds me of the lessons I learned ironworking with my father.
My father, Albert, emigrated to America from Newfoundland as a child and grew up in Chelsea, Mass., where he met and married my mother, Genevieve, whose family had emigrated from Poland. The Great Depression cut short their educations after eighth grade, but they were determined to make a better life for my sister Marilyn and me, and they worked hard to do so.
For my father, that meant working as a laborer and pile-driver before becoming an ironworker in Local 7 of the International Association of Ironworkers. In high school I joined him as an apprentice ironworker on Boston’s Prudential Tower. Two years later, in 1966, Local 7 awarded me its first scholarship for ironworkers’ children. It contributed to college tuition costs and paved the way for me to ironwork during summers while studying at Dartmouth and Harvard.
Ironwork is about raising steel and making tight connections between columns, girders, and beams as they reach higher into the sky, which means the bonds of trust among members of the “raising gang” also must be tight. Taking risks was a given, but so was recognizing and managing them. The last person you would want in a raising gang is one who made choices that unnecessarily put others at greater risk than himself.
My father lived and taught this code with actions rather than words. During the summer of 1970, we worked together in Boston on a building made distinctive by a wide bulge in its mid-section. The design created a challenge for the ironworkers who had to raise the stone facade: the two derricks constructed on the top of the steel frame had to reach not just beyond the building’s edge, but beyond the bulge.
My father was the “pusher” (foreman) responsible for building the first derrick. When it was completed without incident, instead of continuing to lead the gang, as expected, he was asked to build the second derrick with a second gang. I heard this story not from my father, but from men in the first gang when I joined them that summer. Routinely, men who worked alongside my father told stories like this about him, referring to him as a “real gentleman.”
But it wasn’t until after he died four decades later that I realized how much ironworking with him had affected my approach to the practice of medicine. After studying medicine and public policy at Harvard, I worked for 35 years at Massachusetts General Hospital. My clinical duties spanned from primary care to intensive care while my teaching and research focused on how doctors and patients could work together to make good choices. Did patients understand the risks, as well as the benefits, of treatment? Did clinicians know what mattered most to patients? When doctors asked patients to adopt healthier behaviors, did they take the time to understand the obstacles that constrained the choices those patients could make?
For most of my career I believed my work was predominantly influenced by what I had learned from economists and political scientists about both how to make decisions in the face of uncertainty and risk, and recognizing that consequential decisions can rarely be made and implemented alone. Days after my father died in 2011, I attended an international conference about health care decision-making, where I was asked to include something not on my CV (Curriculum Vitae) as I introduced myself. I found myself talking about ironworking. And I realized that while influential professors may have given me an academic vocabulary to talk about my vocation, in truth, it was my father who had influenced me most.
Listening to Vice President Joe Biden tell his father-son story to union members this week, I recalled being with my father in 2008 when he enthusiastically voted for Barack Obama and Joe Biden. And then while marking my early ballot for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, I thought about my father’s commitment to everyone’s safety, when facing the daily risk of ironwork.
Ironworkers mark the moment the highest piece of steel is safely raised and connected with a “topping out” ceremony to signify that the time of greatest risk is over. Voting out the current administration on November 3rd can be America’s topping out. There will still be much to do to build back better, and we must do it with dignity and respect for one another. As my father and Joe’s father would have wanted it. Looking forward to that work, I have added my time as an ironworker to my CV. It should have been there decades ago.