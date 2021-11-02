THE FDA and CDC advisory groups have approved COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots for eligible individuals, including the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the next week.
As primary care physicians, we are committed to the health and wellbeing of our patients by ensuring access to high quality health care, including immunizations. To that end, the state of New Hampshire should work with us in partnership to vaccinate all eligible populations to help finally end the pandemic. However, to the contrary, the New Hampshire Executive Council’s rejection of $27 million in federal funds will significantly slow access to the vaccine in the Granite State. We strongly urge the Executive Council to reconsider that decision and vote to accept this crucial funding.
Now is the time to do everything possible to vaccinate New Hampshire citizens as quickly as possible as a surge of continued new cases is anticipated for the fall and winter, that’s when Granite Staters move indoors. As always, we stand ready to administer additional vaccines and care for the sick. However, we are already stretched thin and worn down by this years-long pandemic.
When a practitioner and staff are moved out of his or her typical role to help meet the demands of testing, administering vaccines and booster shots, that practitioner is no longer available to address the other day-to-day concerns of their primary care patients. This disruption in delivering care is not in the best interest of patients. Providing vaccines, testing, and treatment is time consuming and the current demand falls outside the traditional norm of a primary care practice. As we approach the end of the year, along with flu shots, the demand for COVID-19 boosters and initial doses for children will grow exponentially. Keeping patients out of the hospital and kids in school is what it will take to get back to normal.
The COVID-19 pandemic also carries with it a terrible economic and societal impact within our communities. We listen to countless personal narratives behind private exam room doors of workplace disruptions, educational challenges and increased mental illness related to this coronavirus. We care for those with long-haul COVID symptoms and console the partners of once healthy individuals who are struggling to breathe. The health and wellbeing of Granite Staters is our priority and timely access to vaccinations is one important step in addressing the broader economic and societal impacts of COVID-19.
The state of New Hampshire has leveraged federal funds over the past many months to help address the pandemic in New Hampshire. Now is not the time to say no to additional dollars. Additional COVID-19 federal funds would support our staffing, administration and infrastructure necessary to vaccinate as many patients as possible. Even with that support, we cannot do it alone. The funds should also allow the public health networks, community centers, schools, and other agencies to mount vaccine clinics to reach more people more quickly.
Expanded availability and timely administration of the vaccine holds promise for a return to normalcy. Augmenting resources for our health care providers and networks is critical to that effort. New Hampshire’s Executive Council and Joint Fiscal Committee should support access to quality health care for all citizens by approving the proposed $27 million in federal funds for COVID-19 related efforts.