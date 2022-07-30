THE SUPREME COURT’S decision to limit the EPA’s ability to restrict carbon dioxide emissions in the utility sector may slow but it should not stop New Hampshire’s use of clean energy sources.
I am an old family practice doctor and have not had much time for issues outside of medicine. However, my concern with the effects that global warming will have on patient health is making me take notice of federal as well as our state policymaking.
The high court’s EPA decision need not be the end of the path forward but rather can be a new beginning. The ruling takes the game of clean energy and low carbon emissions out of the hands of the federal government and puts it back into the lap of lawmakers and the private sector.
This can be a really good thing; our country can do this because it’s done it before. In 2008, Congress was able to pass laws allowing the EPA to require the reporting of greenhouse gas emission from targeted sectors. Since then, a lot of federal legislation has been introduced to give the EPA explicit powers to regulate the production of pollutants, though most have not made it through both the House and Senate.
I hope Congress will move forward on this now that the Supreme Court has handed the baton back to them.
I also believe our state can move forward on this issue independent of federal action. New Hampshire can work on reducing our share of carbon emissions without waiting for Congress to provide laws requiring us to do so. An amendment to the state’s Air Pollution Control Policy enacted in 1979 could specifically lay out a plan to reign in New Hampshire’s carbon emissions without needing a single federal dictate. This state policy was last revised Aug. 24, 2021, to address PFAS air emissions.
Industry and business owners in New Hampshire should not wait to be regulated to find ways to reduce reliance on burning fossil fuels for energy production.
Slowly introducing solar and wind power to replace traditionally generated electricity should be discussed on a regular basis by all businesses. Also, looking at ways to increase green space on existing land — as well as any new construction or land developments — can in a small way help decrease carbon concentrations in the air while providing shade and cool microenvironments.
New Hampshire does not need the EPA or more federal regulations to reduce carbon emissions and our reliance on fossil fuels or to green our urban centers. Teamwork in our state legislature and independent initiatives by New Hampshire business owners can move our state forward and lead the way to a clean energy future.
Dr. Darla Thyng is a practicing family physician. She lives in Hollis.
