THE SUPREME COURT’S decision to limit the EPA’s ability to restrict carbon dioxide emissions in the utility sector may slow but it should not stop New Hampshire’s use of clean energy sources.

I am an old family practice doctor and have not had much time for issues outside of medicine. However, my concern with the effects that global warming will have on patient health is making me take notice of federal as well as our state policymaking.

Dr. Darla Thyng is a practicing family physician. She lives in Hollis.

Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Victoria Sullivan: The sad state of our city

THIS SUMMER has been tragic for the city of Manchester. In two weeks we’ve seen shootings, a machete attack, a 130-mph chase, several hit and runs, and many incidents of motorcycles racing through our streets.

Monday, July 25, 2022
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Friday, July 22, 2022
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Joseph Mendola: Can Biden do more to lower gas prices? Absolutely

JOURNALISTS KEEP asking pundits if there is anything more President Joe Biden can do to lower gas prices, heating fuels and food prices now. The answer is a resounding yes. Here are a few suggestions I’ve heard from from the likes of Kevin O’ Leary, an entrepreneur on the TV show Shark Tank,…

Shannon McGinley: It is about much more than abortion

WHATEVER you may think of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the recent attacks on churches and pregnancy centers should alarm you. Gone are the days when we could openly and freely discuss our differences, recognizing that everyone has a right to their opinion. Today, there is an op…

Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Gov. Larry Hogan: Democrats are crushing our economy, here's what to do

LAST WEEK, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to travel across New Hampshire to meet with some hard-working Granite Staters. During my visit, I toured Novel Iron Works — a second-generation family-owned steel fabricator in Greenland, drank beers with home builders in Portsmouth, met wit…

Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Rep. Barbara Griffin: Teachers shouldn't be keeping secrets from parents

WHO IS IN CHARGE of the child? Here in New Hampshire and throughout the country that question is being debated in state legislatures, town councils and school boards. But why is it so controversial? For me, the answer is clear and always has been. As a youth, in my house my parents were in c…