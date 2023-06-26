EL NIñO! This was great news to hear when I was a teenager living in California. El Niño meant warm water and great surfing conditions all along the coast. Grab your suits and boards and head to the beach. Now I am in my 60s, a practicing family practice physician and a long time happy resident of New Hampshire. Now when I hear news about El Niño the thoughts that occupy my mind are not likely to include a surf forecast.

Now my thoughts turn to include the possible extreme heat that my patients may have to endure this summer. The El Niño effect commonly results in higher than normal summer temperatures in New England. Couple an El Niño year with general global warming and now we have the possibility of extreme heat conditions.

Dr. Darla Thyng lives in Hollis.

