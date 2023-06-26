EL NIñO! This was great news to hear when I was a teenager living in California. El Niño meant warm water and great surfing conditions all along the coast. Grab your suits and boards and head to the beach. Now I am in my 60s, a practicing family practice physician and a long time happy resident of New Hampshire. Now when I hear news about El Niño the thoughts that occupy my mind are not likely to include a surf forecast.
Now my thoughts turn to include the possible extreme heat that my patients may have to endure this summer. The El Niño effect commonly results in higher than normal summer temperatures in New England. Couple an El Niño year with general global warming and now we have the possibility of extreme heat conditions.
El Niño’s are a powerful, all natural and recurring phenomena. They start when the trade winds in the South Pacific blow slower than average causing warmer surface waters. The opposite event is La Niña, which occurs when the trade winds are faster than average resulting in cooler water. La Niñas tend to promote milder conditions and may temper some of the effects of climate change.
The changing back and forth from slow winds to average winds to fast winds are oscillations. El Niño is also commonly known as an ENSO or El Niño Southern Oscillation. The oscillations have been occurring, albeit somewhat irregularly, every 2 to 7 years for as long as meteorologists have been keeping track. The complicated phenomena sets off a chain of events that results in wide ranging changes in global weather.
In New Hampshire the effects can vary but generally we experience hotter summers and less snow in the winter. Climate change does not cause El Niño events. Scientists for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAH) say they do not know for sure how climate change will ultimately affect the ENSOs. However, the years that have an El Niño are likely to make the extreme weather events of climate change more frequent and more intense.
People without adequate air conditioning, especially the elderly and very young, are vulnerable to high heat. Heat injury includes symptoms like muscle cramps, headache, nausea, fatigue and confusion. One source estimated that in New Hampshire the death rate rises by 5% on days when we have a heat index above 100 degrees.
Having cool areas to wait out the heat in the day time and lots of water during periods of high heat is very important. Family members and neighbors should keep an eye on and be able to assist those they know to be vulnerable. Outdoor workers and athletes should have shorter days, more rests, shade and fluid available. The state Department of Health and Human Services has an extensive emergency response plan for dealing with heat waves. (www.dhhs.nh.gov) The plan includes identifying vulnerable communities, having pre-identified cooling centers, and communicating with home health services, nursing homes and hospitals in order to assess needs, prevent and prepare for heat-related illness.
There is a lot of information about El Niño in the news. The National Weather Service has a web page at weather.gov/mhx/ensowhat that describes what an El Niño is. There is also great information heat related illnesses found at www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heattips.html. I urge my fellow Granite Staters to educate themselves on the prevention of heat-related illness. I would like everyone to think of how to help vulnerable loved ones and neighbors in advance. Stop by or call someone who is elderly and lives alone to ask what their needs are. Provide a ride to a cooling center if needed. The cooling centers can be found on the DHHS website. Make sure that your children are not practicing sports in extreme heat conditions. Check that family members and neighbors are keeping well hydrated.
This summer I hope to get down to Hampton Beach to watch the surfers enjoy the warm waves. I will also be talking to my patients about heat safety and will assess any assistance they may need.
I hope you take time to enjoy the warm beaches this summer. I also hope that you will be thinking of your neighbors and loved ones during heat waves and helping to care for each other. We cannot change whatever the trade winds have in store for us this summer. We can mitigate the impact that it has on us if we learn, talk and plan ahead.
MOST OF US have experienced long hold times or dropped calls when trying to get through to a customer service agent. You may have even received incorrect information the first time you called and had to start the process all over again. Unfortunately, this is what many people who are trying …
DURING HIS 2003 State of the Union address, President George W. Bush announced the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). At the time, his proposal was both ambitious and risky. Risky because if the new program failed, it would not just be tax dollars lost, but millions of indi…
MY DAUGHTER asked to go see the new “The Little Mermaid” several weekends ago and, to my astonishment, she was excited not because it was a new Disney movie but because of the reimagination of Ariel as a Black mermaid.
ONE OF THE reasons I decided to run for the New Hampshire House was the sense that legislators in Concord were making decisions about our public school system without knowing anything about it. People who were homeschooling their children, did not have children, or whose children had long si…
REFLECTING on the final merger of New Hampshire Institute of Art (NHIA) and New England College (NEC) in 2019, NEC President Michele Perkins said: “This new academic division of NEC will be an important component of our ongoing and expanding commitment to the liberal arts, and the Manchester…
RECENTLY, the New Hampshire House passed SB 70, a bill authorizing the Secretary of State to modernize voter application processes through the establishment of an election information portal. This bill came to the House with unanimous support from our colleagues in the Senate, bipartisan sup…
ONE OF the greatest travesties in Washington, D.C. is that America’s veterans are still not getting the help they need. It’s not for lack of effort. Congress has passed several laws to fix the mess, but like most things in Washington, it’s still a mess. Fixing it will require a leader who un…
LATINO community leaders of New Hampshire, a group of residents concerned about political bigotry, protecting civil liberties and supporting Latinos all around New Hampshire, vehemently opposes Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and his visits to New Hampshire.