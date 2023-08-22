NEWS FROM our southern border dominates media coverage of immigration issues, and for good reason. However, we hear little about the crisis surrounding legal immigration. The extent to which legal immigration is broken (almost completely) affects families in profound ways. It also works to make America less relevant in a globalized world.
I am a family doctor in New Hampshire. I take care of you and your family members during their most difficult times. Therefore, the abject failure of the federal government to keep my family together is disappointing, to say the least.
Over a year ago, I married my wife who happens to be from Southeast Asia. She has a 5-year-old son that I will be adopting. We are now in the midst of the legal immigration process so that I can live with my wife and son.
First it started with heaps of paperwork and thousands of dollars in fees to submit what’s called our I-130 application. Not to mention thousands in attorney’s fees. After that, we waited an entire year just for the initial approval. During that time, my father died. He will never meet his grandson.
Now we are in the next phase, where we wait several more months for the U.S. State Department, specifically the National Visa Center, to process more documents and collect another thousand in fees. More attorney’s fees, as well. Eventually, my wife and son will get a visa interview in Manila. It will probably be two years in total for a process that should take 3-6 months maximum. That, however, is not guaranteed, as many consulates are woefully backlogged, making family members wait months to years for an interview.
In short, we are needlessly separated for years and have no recourse. There is not even a phone number to call.
My colleagues are consistently surprised that I will be waiting two or three years, perhaps more, for my wife and son to come live in the United States. I remind you, the veracity of my marriage is not in question. It is simply a matter of administrative backlogs. Tens of thousands of families are in the same predicament. Wait times for legal immigration have ballooned over the past several decades. The median processing time for an I-130 (spouse) visa went from 4.5 months in 2012 to 12.5 in 2023. People are waiting three times longer to be with their loved ones compared to 10 years ago, and four times as long compared to 1991.
Those who suffer most are ordinary citizens, people who lack the resources to hire lawyers to convince the U.S. government that a spouse deserves an “Einstein visa.” In any case, one’s spouse shouldn’t have to be a genius to come to the United States. By virtue of marrying a U.S. citizen, a spouse (and their children) should be able to live here after a brief waiting period to ensure they are not a security risk and that the marriage is genuine.
A pre-pandemic paper by the Cato Institute argues that immigration wait times ”…reduce the liberty of Americans to associate with people born in other countries.” The report also suggests that long wait times depress our effective immigration rate and keep the United States from accessing the skills of foreign-born workers in a changing economy.
I could not agree more. Indeed, my wife is a highly experienced nurse who could be helping patients in New Hampshire where we face a critical shortage of medical professionals. Instead, she is stranded in her home country.
New Hampshire residents deserve better from our federal government. This sort of experience serves to undermine whatever social contract still exists in the America of 2023. Whatever woes befall our immigration system, we should not punish those who have genuine marriages and simply want to be reunited with their families. It is a needlessly inefficient process where applications (i.e. families) languish in an overburdened, inefficient and ultimately cruel system.
Please write to your senators, representatives and President Biden about this. Do it for all the people that yearn to be with their loved ones. Do it for your local doctor.
