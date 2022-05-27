HAVING BEEN a primary care pediatrician for almost 25 years, I’ve had a few really memorable patient encounters. One such encounter happened just a few months ago, with 12-year-old Blake. I’ve known Blake since birth, but until that day, I’d known him as Emma, and as a girl. That’s not what surprised me. What surprised me was the story he and his mom proceeded to tell: Blake had recently revealed his gender identity to his parents, and said they had taken it “…pretty well, they only freaked out when I told them what name I’d chosen.”
“Why did they freak out about ‘Blake’?” I asked
“No,” said his mom, laughing. “He initially chose the name Sam.”
“I’m missing something,” I slowly replied.
His mom, still laughing, explained “his older brother goes by John, but that’s his middle name. His first name is really SAMUEL!”
“But he’s not using it!” cried out Blake
“Not the point, Blake,” his mom replied, still laughing. “You can’t have your brother’s name.”
We then went on to complete Blake’s physical exam, and made plans for next steps.
What a lucky child. He clearly felt safe enough at home to reveal his male identity to his parents. In private, his mother admitted that she and his father were struggling a bit, but they were committed to supporting Blake in whatever way they could. What a gift they are giving him, I thought.
This gift is not as common as it should be, which is why we — as physicians, parents, friends, and citizens — need to oppose the current state legislative effort to forcibly reveal childrens’ gender identities to their parents. The New Hampshire Legislature is currently considering HB 1431, a Parents’ Bill of Rights, which lays out the rights parents have to be involved in their children’s school life — academics, extracurriculars, field trips, and so on. It affirms that parents are entitled to receive report cards, changes to 504 plans, and other very reasonable pieces of information. However, buried in a long paragraph in a subsection of a subsection, it states that parents have the right to be notified if anyone related to the school system “finds the need for any action by school authorities relating to the student pursuant to school policies governing …gender expression or identity…” In other words, if a child requests in school to go by a different name or pronoun series, school affiliates would be required to reveal this change to the parents, even against the wishes of the child.
Why is such a policy necessary? Clearly, students like Blake, who feel safe discussing gender identity with their parents, will do so without a policy. Therefore, this policy is targeted at students who DON’T feel safe doing so, who believe that revealing this information will cause psychological, or even physical, harm.
But will mandating that the schools violate their privacy fix this problem? Of course, there may be some children who, because of this bill, learn that they were mistaken, and that their parents do support them. But for the vast majority, this is unlikely to be true. So, they will either keep their gender identity hidden at home and at school, or they will risk being “outed” to disapproving parents.
Either way, there are significant risks to these children. Transgender and gender non-conforming students have rates of depression that are twice that of their gender-conforming peers, and rates of suicidality that are between two and 10 times that of the general population. Furthermore, the rate of suicide attempts for transgender and gender non-conforming youth who live in unsupportive homes is a full 50 percent higher than those who consider their homes supportive. However, for those who go to schools with supportive environments, their rates of depression, anxiety and suicide attempts are significantly lower.
We can’t legislate home life, but we can do our best to keep schools supportive sanctuaries. As pediatricians, it is our role to support both our patients and their parents, and usually their interests are aligned. But when they are not, it is especially important that we find ways to be supportive to both.
It is false to think that we have to choose one or the other; we do it all the time. But this bill does just that — it endeavors to support parents by violating the rights of vulnerable children. The Attorney General’s Office opposes this bill, as do numerous civil rights and LGBTQ+ rights groups, as well as teachers unions. We applaud Governor Chris Sununu for recognizing the damage this bill could do and vowing to veto it. Let’s work together to find alternative ways to support both children and their parents in our collective effort to raise physically and mentally healthy children.