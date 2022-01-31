AS A RESULT of the recent cold snap, mice are taking shelter in my garage, a squirrel gnawed a hole through the compost bin, and several squirrels are perching on the bird feeder as if it’s their private lunch buffet.

I must confess that my neighbors might occasionally hear me scream a high-pitched “Scoot! Scoot!” at the squirrels in a pointless attempt to instill fear. They might see me in sweats and Sorrels bounding angrily toward the bird feeder squirrel convention.

At this point in the winter season my primitive mammalian brain, like the squirrel’s, craves comfort. Warm soup. Sleep. Chocolate. A soft quilt. A nice cup of tea.

My cortex, in contrast, scans for ways to turn the risk of frostbite into a meaningful opportunity for personal growth. Beyond conventional winter survival advice to bundle up, stay active, keep in touch, the mental health field offers additional suggestions for dealing with this kind of adversity.

While sipping tea and wearing four layers, I found myself reflecting on teachings I learned during psychiatry training from reading the book, “Adaptation to Life” written by George E. Vaillant (American Psychiatric Press, 1977), a valued mentor of mine. As I sip warm tea from the mug, I offer these sips of comfort, these adaptations to life, for cold and challenging times:

A cup of creation (“sublimation”) — Make something. Build, move, improve. Create.

A cup of patience (“suppression”) — Wait it out. Wait for the right time. Hold feelings steady.

A cup of hope (“anticipation”) — Look toward the future. Expect better times. Make plans.

A cup of kindness (“altruism”) — Put your needs aside to help someone else. Provide comfort to others.

A cup of laughter (“humor”) — Laugh at how little we know. Laugh when you can.

Dr. Vaillant would call the terms in quotes “mature defenses.” Contemporary neuroscience would describe these terms as forms of emotion regulation, ways to manage stress, which include both explicit and implicit mechanisms. Explicit mechanisms are conscious strategies to manage emotional experiences, such as intentionally writing a poem to express a strong emotion. Implicit mechanisms are unconscious and automatic, like white blood cells automatically going to a part of the body that is injured.

Are these the musings of a shivering psychiatrist feeling powerless against the mid-winter cold, who has given up reclaiming the bird feeder for the birds? I begin to wonder.

In medical school, I acquired reams of knowledge about body mechanisms of defense. Knowledge about infectious diseases, viruses, antiviral medications.

Wisdom, in contrast to knowledge, comes from facing challenges over and over — including the pain of subzero temperatures and minus-10 wind chills, or the challenge of a pandemic — and getting through. This supports the familiar saying that whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Based on experience, I suspect that this aphorism is true, that as we survive, we are all getting stronger. But don’t believe me. Go ask the squirrels.

Dr. Diane Roston, M.D. is medical director of West Central Behavioral Health, a community behavioral health center with offices in Claremont, Lebanon, and Newport. She lives in Hanover.

Thursday, January 27, 2022
Christine Schadler: Hounding wildlife

Christine Schadler: Hounding wildlife

A RECENT NEWS STORY reported the rescue of two radio-collared hounds that had chased a coyote onto an icy Androscoggin River. The coyote, caught in open water, “did not survive.” The owner of these dogs apparently lost contact with — and control of — the dogs, a common occurrence with coyote…

Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Sen. John Reagan: The NH way, not the DC way

Sen. John Reagan: The NH way, not the DC way

DURING THE legislative session last year, I introduced and worked to pass right-to-work legislation. I believe each worker deserves a choice of whether to join a union and should not be forced to pay union dues. I have paid union dues for 60 years and in retirement I still pay hundreds as a …

Tuesday, January 25, 2022
John Greabe: Regulation by threat of baseless lawsuit must end

John Greabe: Regulation by threat of baseless lawsuit must end

AT THE STATE HOUSE, attention has returned to New Hampshire’s so-called “divisive concepts” law. The law, enacted in 2021, bars public K-12 teachers from engaging in certain forms of instruction on issues of race, gender, and other forms of discrimination. The Legislature is presently consid…

Monday, January 24, 2022
John J. Goglia: Bills help those living on private roads in NH

John J. Goglia: Bills help those living on private roads in NH

LOG ON TO www.nhpvrta.com and you’ll learn that New Hampshire Private Road Taxpayers Alliance (NHPVRTA), the statewide nonprofit organization, is supporting two bills currently filed in the New Hampshire Senate for the 2022 legislative session and it needs your help.

Sunday, January 23, 2022
Friday, January 21, 2022
Thursday, January 20, 2022