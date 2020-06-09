THROUGHOUT the novel coronavirus pandemic, the applause and signs of appreciation for the physicians, nurses, hospital staff, and all others serving on the frontlines of this national emergency has been heartwarming. While attention has deservedly been focused on the COVID-19 pandemic the last few months, we cannot turn a blind-eye to the challenges ahead. Hospitals and health care providers across New Hampshire have made sweeping changes to their practices to confront this crisis but, as is the case for other industries, these adaptations cannot wholly compensate for system-wide financial losses incurred from mandated health care service restrictions.

Scheduled to take effect in January 2021, our health care system is again facing Medicare cuts to health care specialists. Due to a budget mechanism in the Medicare program, those physicians who do not traditionally provide office visits will be penalized with cuts between 8 and 10 percent to the services they provide. Providers who practice emergency medicine, anesthesiology, cardiac surgery, radiology, and ophthalmology are among those that will see decreased compensation from Medicare. These cuts will be on top of dramatic decreases that were implemented within the last five years that have already destabilized physician practices across New Hampshire and the United States.

I can only speak from the perspective of a pathologist, a physician that provides medical services from the clinical laboratory. While many Americans may incorrectly assume that we “only do autopsies” or just look at biopsy specimens under a microscope, the scope of laboratory services is quite broad and includes the diagnosis and workup of all ailments from cancer to viruses — including the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the coronavirus disease.

Unknown to the world just a few months ago, massive workflow shifts and intense labor from pathologists went into the validation of new tests for COVID-19 when the outbreak first hit. The diagnoses from laboratories has been critical to bringing this country closer to reopening again. Timely access to pathology services are essential for high-quality health care.

Pathology services are among those facing impending Medicare cuts, and this round may be unsustainable for the pathology/laboratory community. A recent survey of laboratory directors accredited by the College of American Pathologists showed that anatomic pathology services, such as tissue biopsies, have plunged and laboratory revenues have fallen an average of 50 percent. The Medicare cuts next year could put laboratories big and small out of business, reducing access to services and potentially delaying health care delivery.

Our beleaguered health care institutions have already been destabilized by COVID-19, and this is the wrong time to institute such a cut.

I am supporting efforts to waive this budget cut in order to provide stability during a time of great uncertainty. My hope is Congress will protect access to specialist care from future Medicare cuts that threaten the financial viability of practices, especially those located in the rural communities throughout New Hampshire.

Eric Loo, MD is a pathologist who lives and works in Lebanon.

Tuesday, June 09, 2020
