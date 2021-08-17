OUR NATION faces an existential threat as our open borders are breached by millions of illegal aliens. The most unsettling are the children and women that are sold into sex trafficking but not far behind are the narcotics that kill along with criminals that do the cartel’s and MS13’s bidding.

Estimates range, but as many as 3 million may cross this year alone. The cost will be in the hundreds of billions of dollars that our children will be forced to repay by being the first American generation whose quality of life will be worse than that of their parents.

It is clear that President Joe Biden is not going to do anything about the situation. The question arises is there anything New Hampshire can do? The answer is yes.

Our federally-elected congressional delegation is in a position to help force the border closed. Either of our United States senators can walk into the White House and inform President Biden that until he closes the border they are a “No” vote for his agenda. With the Democratic advantage so tenuous in D.C. a lone vote can be the difference between Biden getting his agenda or not. So why haven’t Senators Jeanne Shaheen or Maggie Hassan done this? Why have Representatives Chris Pappas and Ann Kuster turned their heads?

The answers to these questions are difficult to understand. Our representatives say they are independent voices that stand for New Hampshire, yet 95% of the time they vote with California liberals. They have the power to do what the overwhelming majority of New Hampshire wants done — close the border — but they are not about to do the right thing.

It might be that they lack the integrity or courage to stand up to their progressive task masters but more likely they agree with what’s going on. Of course they have to mislead about their true feelings because if it comes out they would be crushed at election time.

Over the next four years, 12 million new potential Democratic voters will come into our nation and our country is going to be a totally different place. A place Shaheen, Hassan, Pappas and Kuster yearn for. A place where our children will be dependent on the government and never know the security of fiscal responsibility. Taxes will be out of control and socialism will steal any hope to better oneself. It is all about the long game.

There shouldn’t be anything partisan about American security or sovereignty but there clearly is. When regular folks of all political persuasions are presented with the border reality they shake their heads in disgust. They understand the radical “woke” progressives are not interested in protecting America and taking care of the people already here, they want to fundamentally change what has made our country the greatest single force for good that has ever existed.

The radical “woke” progressives are attacking traditional America from every angle. The New York Times 1619 Project comes to mind. Scholars agree that it is historically inaccurate yet somehow it forms the basis for the false narrative of systemic racism that promotes the reverse racism of equity and destroys MLK’s beautiful and uniting theme of a colorblind society.

Even though progressives have had some success with their many attacks on traditional America, it is the threat at the border that is imminent and will in a relatively short time become irreversible.

New Hampshire needs to know and remember our elected officials can stop this at any time and choose not to.

Dr. James A Bett, MD lives in Rye.

Thursday, August 12, 2021
Joseph Mendola: Two falsehoods of the 1619 Project

Joseph Mendola: Two falsehoods of the 1619 Project

I AM a political science-economics student at UNH. This past semester students in our political science class had to do a paper about globalization. There were strict requirements to getting a passing grade. There had to be footnotes, a detailed bibliography and sources used like think tanks…

Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Linda Provencal: Message to Washington: Look out for people like me

Linda Provencal: Message to Washington: Look out for people like me

AS A PROUD Manchester resident, it hurts me to say this: me and my family are struggling here. My husband, Paul, and I have never been afraid of hard work, and all we’ve wanted in exchange was to live a good life and be able to spend time with our son and grandkids as we get older. But latel…

Monday, August 09, 2021
Jon Morgan: Vouchers will damage public education, raise property taxes

Jon Morgan: Vouchers will damage public education, raise property taxes

AS THE SON of two New Hampshire educators and a proud graduate of Manchester public schools, I was raised to believe in the promise of public education. And for my three children, public schools should provide them the same opportunity and promise. But it is clear that Governor Chris Sununu …

Sunday, August 08, 2021
Friday, August 06, 2021
Rep. Connie Boyles Lane: The irony of the Freedom Caucus

Rep. Connie Boyles Lane: The irony of the Freedom Caucus

LANGUAGE TO PROHIBIT open discussions about racism, sexism, and intolerance was recently signed into law by Governor Chris Sununu because the Republican majority in New Hampshire has embraced propaganda about our nation’s history promoted by the failed Trump administration. As a longtime res…

Thursday, August 05, 2021
Rep. Deb Hobson: People breathe a little easier in New Hampshire

Rep. Deb Hobson: People breathe a little easier in New Hampshire

PEOPLE HAVE told me that coming up into New Hampshire along Route 95 and Route 93 North they “just breathe easier.” They smell the fresh air, see the beautiful forests and lakes and feel the freedom from our state motto “Live Free or Die.” That infamous phrase uttered in a toast from Gen. Jo…