OUR NATION faces an existential threat as our open borders are breached by millions of illegal aliens. The most unsettling are the children and women that are sold into sex trafficking but not far behind are the narcotics that kill along with criminals that do the cartel’s and MS13’s bidding.
Estimates range, but as many as 3 million may cross this year alone. The cost will be in the hundreds of billions of dollars that our children will be forced to repay by being the first American generation whose quality of life will be worse than that of their parents.
It is clear that President Joe Biden is not going to do anything about the situation. The question arises is there anything New Hampshire can do? The answer is yes.
Our federally-elected congressional delegation is in a position to help force the border closed. Either of our United States senators can walk into the White House and inform President Biden that until he closes the border they are a “No” vote for his agenda. With the Democratic advantage so tenuous in D.C. a lone vote can be the difference between Biden getting his agenda or not. So why haven’t Senators Jeanne Shaheen or Maggie Hassan done this? Why have Representatives Chris Pappas and Ann Kuster turned their heads?
The answers to these questions are difficult to understand. Our representatives say they are independent voices that stand for New Hampshire, yet 95% of the time they vote with California liberals. They have the power to do what the overwhelming majority of New Hampshire wants done — close the border — but they are not about to do the right thing.
It might be that they lack the integrity or courage to stand up to their progressive task masters but more likely they agree with what’s going on. Of course they have to mislead about their true feelings because if it comes out they would be crushed at election time.
Over the next four years, 12 million new potential Democratic voters will come into our nation and our country is going to be a totally different place. A place Shaheen, Hassan, Pappas and Kuster yearn for. A place where our children will be dependent on the government and never know the security of fiscal responsibility. Taxes will be out of control and socialism will steal any hope to better oneself. It is all about the long game.
There shouldn’t be anything partisan about American security or sovereignty but there clearly is. When regular folks of all political persuasions are presented with the border reality they shake their heads in disgust. They understand the radical “woke” progressives are not interested in protecting America and taking care of the people already here, they want to fundamentally change what has made our country the greatest single force for good that has ever existed.
The radical “woke” progressives are attacking traditional America from every angle. The New York Times 1619 Project comes to mind. Scholars agree that it is historically inaccurate yet somehow it forms the basis for the false narrative of systemic racism that promotes the reverse racism of equity and destroys MLK’s beautiful and uniting theme of a colorblind society.
Even though progressives have had some success with their many attacks on traditional America, it is the threat at the border that is imminent and will in a relatively short time become irreversible.
New Hampshire needs to know and remember our elected officials can stop this at any time and choose not to.