IN A recent op-ed by state Senator Cindy Rosenwald, she cites “a recent study from Harvard Medical School shows Medicare Advantage to be a critical tool to improve access to affordable health care for our most vulnerable.”

The study did have input from Harvard University, but it focused solely on the demographics of who was signing up for Medicare Advantage plans without comparing the plans themselves.

Dr. James Fieseher lives in Dover.

Monday, August 28, 2023
Rob Furino: Renewable natural gas is coming to NH

ONE HUNDRED years ago electricity came almost exclusively from fossil fuels. The poles and wires that connected homes to power plants delivered electricity created through the burning of coal and oil. Today, those same poles and wires deliver electricity from a much wider portfolio of fuel s…

Sunday, August 27, 2023
Friday, August 25, 2023
Pamela Dube: If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam

THERE IS no doubt about it, New Hampshire has an aging population. Our older neighbors, friends, family and colleagues are more frequently targeted by a variety of scams. Hats off to the Attorney General’s Office of Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation for doubling the size of their team i…

Thursday, August 24, 2023
Michael L. Fischler: A house divided and in need of healing

FORMER President Donald Trump is now facing four criminal indictments, with the last two alleging his conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Said indictments have had little negative effect on his popularity, with two-thirds of Republicans wanting him to run again, and 70% …

Robert Azzi: 'One pen, one child and one teacher can change the world'

EARLIER THIS summer, in a Seacoast thrift shop I frequent, I began chatting with a young graduate student who was browsing its book section. It turned out they were majoring in diplomacy and intelligence and that we had some common interests. Although their geographical area of interest was …

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Dr. David Klebenov: Abandon all hope, ye who (try to) enter here

NEWS FROM our southern border dominates media coverage of immigration issues, and for good reason. However, we hear little about the crisis surrounding legal immigration. The extent to which legal immigration is broken (almost completely) affects families in profound ways. It also works to m…

Monday, August 21, 2023
Pamela Boulter: Corrinne chose life for her pre-born baby

AFTER READING Amanda D’Angelo’s op-ed in your July 13 edition — “My abortion was the right decision for me and my baby” — I wish to provide a pro-life “choice” my niece made in a similar situation with her pre-born baby.