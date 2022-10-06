IT HAS always been my belief that the only way to resolve problems in a two-party system is through bipartisanship. Otherwise, anything done during an election cycle dominated by one party can be reversed when the other party regains control.

While many issues may be inherently political, there have always been a few that have traditionally been so fundamental that most politicians were able to set aside their party affiliation and simply fix the problem. In the past, health and education issues have often fallen into that category.

Dr. James Fieseher lives in Dover.

Monday, October 03, 2022
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Rep. Ann Kuster: Lowering prices while strengthening our economy

IN NEW HAMPSHIRE and across the country, hard-working families have been facing high costs for essential goods. While we have seen prices at the pump drop for the 11th week in a row, folks continue to feel the impact at the grocery store and for housing and other essentials.

Friday, September 30, 2022
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Sen. Kevin Avard: Which party is improving education?

AS A REPUBLICAN state Senator, improving education for Granite State students has always been a passion of mine. I struggled a lot in school and I know how difficult it can be for an atypical child to succeed in our public education system. When I was a child, I spent several years growing u…

Monday, September 26, 2022
Sarah Doucette: Appreciation, obfuscation, democracy at risk

CONGRATULATIONS to the 256 New Hampshire state representatives (80% of the House!) and 11 senators who stood with the people to defend our precious clean waters and override the governor’s veto of HB 1454. That bill could have protected us statewide from preventable landfill contamination.

Mike Vlacich: Hispanic small businesses embody entrepreneurship

THE CONTRIBUTIONS Hispanic business owners have made to entrepreneurship in the United States are indispensable. According to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, there are about 350,000 Hispanic-owned employer businesses across the U.S. with an estimated $463.3 billion in annua…

Sunday, September 25, 2022
Frank Edelblut: When our children prosper, we all prosper

BEFORE, DURING and now post pandemic, the Department of Education has remained committed to supporting our children and our schools. This support extends beyond the traditional classroom, and aims to reach a vast array of students, educational facilities and learning environments.

Karoline Leavitt: Pappas is Pelosi’s puppet

IN JULY of 2021, I announced my campaign for Congress because like many Americans, I fearfully watched our country rapidly heading off a steep cliff. Now, we are 19 months into Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chris Pappas’ leadership, and America is hanging onto the edge as we suffer from the wo…