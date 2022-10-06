IT HAS always been my belief that the only way to resolve problems in a two-party system is through bipartisanship. Otherwise, anything done during an election cycle dominated by one party can be reversed when the other party regains control.
While many issues may be inherently political, there have always been a few that have traditionally been so fundamental that most politicians were able to set aside their party affiliation and simply fix the problem. In the past, health and education issues have often fallen into that category.
Times change. Enough Free State activists and other far-right extremists have infiltrated the New Hampshire Republican Party with their own uncompromising agendas that we can no longer expect bipartisan cooperation, forcing us to choose sides on even the most basic concerns.
Soon after Governor Chris Sununu appointed Commissioner of Education Frank Edelblut, our public school system began to erode. It began by taking state tax dollars from public schools and giving it to private schools, religious schools and homeschoolers. As many New Hampshire public schools were already underfunded, this action has only deepened the education crisis in our communities as most working parents cannot afford the time or the money for either a private education or home schooling.
Further, legislation enabling individuals and small groups to ban books and sue teachers was passed by Republicans and signed into law by Governor Sununu. Not only does this action weaken our public schools, but it undermines and threatens teachers. Now, fewer parents have control over what is taught (or not taught) in school because those decisions have been taken from local school boards and administrators. A small minority of parents are now able to dictate what is or is not being taught.
Under Commissioner Edelblut, more schools are facing shortages everywhere (teachers, bus drivers, funding for both basic and afterschool programs) and many municipalities are forced to either raise taxes or cut services. Sadly, Governor Sununu has already appointed Commissioner Edelblut to another six-year term. This will cause further erosion of our public school system, not just in the immediate future but possibly for decades to come.
During the early stages of the COVID pandemic, when infections and hospitalizations rose to critical levels, Governor Sununu correctly issued a facemask mandate to protect vulnerable Granite Staters and health care workers. Statistics showed that the rate of spread of COVID was reduced by this. But when Republicans took control of the Legislature later that November, Governor Sununu endorsed their proposed budget that refunded all the fines collected under his own mandate. After that, we led New England states in the spread and severity of COVID.
Whether he intended it or not, Governor Sununu’s failure to enforce his own mandate sent the message that the coronavirus should not be taken seriously. That same budget contained anti-abortion mandates as well, a provision that Governor Sununu says he was proud to sign.
You may recall that the New Hampshire Executive Council refused a $27 million grant from the federal government for immunizations and to prevent spread of COVID that same year. Given the feds currently only return about 98% of what Granite Staters send to Washington, the Republicans turned down the return of our own money.
There are some aspects of health care where I can sympathize with Governor Sununu. He and his family were subjected to armed protesters outside their home for the facemask mandate. He also objected to the Executive Council’s decision to refuse $27 million for COVID vaccines.
These examples show that Governor Sununu is unable to lead even his own party. If he can’t do that after six years in office, giving him an additional two won’t change it. We’re going to have to look elsewhere if we want to find bipartisan solutions to basic concerns like health care and education.
We should not have to choose sides but intransigent partisanship from far-right Republican extremists forces us to. I still believe it is important to find bipartisan solutions on important and costly public policies, but these last two years have shown us that uncompromising extremism has had an outsized influence over our current leadership.
Partisanship can only be minimized by electing Democrats to offices this year, both legislative and executive. Because Democrats do not need the “Free State” vote, they can maintain traditional New Hampshire values, including bipartisanship, spared the undue influence of a group who moved here to change us. If we must choose sides, then choose candidates who value and respect all Granite Staters, not just those in their own radical political clique.
