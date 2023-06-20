“You have the right to remain silent…” — the beginning of the Miranda rights.
BY THE time this is published former President Donald Trump will have been arraigned in a federal courthouse on charges of illegally possessing and hiding classified documents, many of which are directly related to national security. It will be up to a jury to decide whether or not Mr. Trump is guilty of any or all of the 37 counts brought against him, but until then, he should be presumed to be innocent.
Unfortunately, many prominent Republicans across the country, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy, have decided to use this moment to attack the FBI and Department of Justice, even before reading the indictment charges. Instead of trusting the courts and our judicial system to sort things out, they have made the point of putting the Department of Justice and law enforcement officials on trial, claiming unequal treatment and government overreach.
Merrick Garland and the DOJ took precautionary steps to appoint an independent counsel to investigate Trump (as they did with Hunter Biden, Mike Pence, and President Joe Biden) to avoid favoritism, political partisanship, or the appearance of political partisanship. Any difference in the way Trump has been treated has to do with Trump’s own actions, not the actions of the President, the DOJ, or the FBI. For Republican leaders to turn this into a political sideshow does a grave disservice to our judicial process and the country itself.
If anything, the process has already been skewed in Trump’s favor. The indictment itself was issued at the recommendation of an independent grand jury in a Republican-leaning county after examining the evidence presented to them.
Moreover, the documents in Trump’s possession were so sensitive that only a fraction of documents recovered can be presented as evidence, less the judicial process itself compromises national security. For Speaker McCarthy and other Republican leaders to suggest that recovering those documents and securing them with the utmost dispatch is “government overreach” shows their willingness to put party politics above the security of the country.
Speaker McCarthy’s priorities should be examined if he is more willing to show outrage at our law enforcement and judicial systems without even mentioning a concern that vital documents related to our military plans and nuclear capabilities have been taken and mishandled at an unsecured location where they might be easily copied and end up in the hands of our nation’s enemies.
By attacking the DOJ and FBI, Speaker McCarthy and other prominent Republicans have taken the position that fealty to Trump is more important than the traditional Republican values of law enforcement, national security, and protection of the men and women of our armed forces.
Speaker McCarthy, House Republicans, and the Republican candidates for president could have followed the example of most Republican senators and simply remained silent. Let our law enforcement and judicial systems work; allow Trump his day and court without political posturing and let the courts decide whether or not Trump is guilty of the charges. We all have the right to free speech, but sometimes silence is golden.
That advice might be a little too late for Trump, as much of the evidence in the Palm Beach indictments come from recordings of the former president himself. Had he followed the examples of Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Mike Pence and simply turned over classified documents as requested, none of this would have been necessary.
ONE OF the greatest travesties in Washington, D.C. is that America’s veterans are still not getting the help they need. It’s not for lack of effort. Congress has passed several laws to fix the mess, but like most things in Washington, it’s still a mess. Fixing it will require a leader who un…
LATINO community leaders of New Hampshire, a group of residents concerned about political bigotry, protecting civil liberties and supporting Latinos all around New Hampshire, vehemently opposes Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and his visits to New Hampshire.
THE COVID-19 pandemic brought about unprecedented challenges that required swift and effective action from governments worldwide. However, using the guise of protecting public health, many state governments seized the opportunity to erode personal liberties and increase government interferen…
IT’S BEEN five years since Gov. Chris Sununu infamously signed HB 1319 and HB 587 into law, emphasizing “gender identity” over biological sex and tying the hands of therapists in helping children fully explore their feelings of gender confusion.
BUDGET SEASON has officially come to a close. Following Wednesday’s Senate vote, the New Hampshire House Democrats voted to pass a historically bipartisan state budget, securing a deal that addresses Granite Staters’ concerns and helps deliver the resources families need to thrive.
IN JUNE of 2015, Donald Trump came to my house here in New Hampshire as one of his first stops after launching his outsider presidential campaign. Like many Republicans, I was looking for change in our country and in our politics, and needless to say, I was one of his most enthusiastic suppo…
THE INCONSISTENCY and bias in media, especially the soft lying of misrepresentations and misinformation, is a consistent problem in America and New Hampshire. The political right justifiably complains that the “mainstream media” is nothing more than a propaganda wing of the Democrat Party.
THE DYSTOPIA that we are now living screams “How can we do things differently?” Here in New Hampshire, we have been successful in electing local legislators who work for justice, and it is comforting to know they are there in Concord and that there are so many individuals and groups working …