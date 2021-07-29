BEFORE WE had vaccines to protect us from the coronavirus pandemic, our only recourses were masks, physical distancing, and hand washing. Still, not everyone adhered to these standards and many national Republican politicians politicized these sensible precautions as optional.
At that time, some Republican leaders, including our own Governor Chris Sununu had the courage and sensibility to stand up to these false claims and mandated masks in the effort to protect the public and limit the number of deaths and disabilities here in New Hampshire.
Some businesses remained defiant and ignored the mandate, causing the virus to spread within their communities. They were fined by the state for their negligent actions.
But now, with the signing of the budget, the governor has agreed to reverse that mandate and repay those businesses who defied him and the law. This was not an act of reversing the actions of an opposing political party, this was an action within a political party that signals to businesses that there will be no repercussions for putting lives in their communities at risk.
By not supporting his own mandate, the governor has unmasked his own political ambitions and placed them above his previously stated principles.
Furthermore, it also weakens the effect of further mandates designed to protect the health and safety of the public here in the Granite State.
COVID cases are again rising in New Hampshire and both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are testing positive. So far, those of us who have been vaccinated have had no serious complications from the epidemic. Unfortunately, those of us who did not get the vaccine are still at risk for severe complications and death.
We do not yet know if vaccinated individuals can transmit the viral infection to others, but if they can then we may need to take steps to protect the unvaccinated, which include our children under the age of 12.
Should another mask mandate become necessary to protect the unvaccinated adults or children, what authority will Governor Sununu have to initiate it? Would most Granite Staters take such a mandate seriously? Wouldn’t more businesses be defiant, believing that the mandate is for “show” and ignore it, again, putting more and more of us at risk?
We elect our state leaders to protect us from harm, but when they put their political ambitions ahead of their responsibilities, they lose (or should lose) the trust we place in them in those positions of responsibility.
According to the New York Times, there have been 1,385 deaths from COVID-19 here in New Hampshire as of this writing. If the governor isn’t willing to stand by his word, how can he protect us and prevent that number from climbing?
Politics may be about elections and gaining or staying in power, but governing is about protecting not just the people who elected you, but everyone within the state.