“ALL MANKIND... being all equal and independent, no one ought to harm another in his life, health, liberty or possessions.” — John Locke
The president and many congressional Republicans are pushing the false narrative that individuals should be free to decide whether or not to wear a mask in public places.
This is not only highly irresponsible, but incredibly hypocritical for lawmakers, in particular since all laws limit individual freedoms.
The partisanship and tribalism that has been the hallmark of the Trump administration and many Trump Republicans places emphasis on the rights of individuals over the good of society and the communities we live in. Whatever insignificant benefit these partisans perceive they’re getting is more than offset by the loss to our free society as a whole.
The president practices a policy of divisiveness for his own political purposes, but his efforts would be unsuccessful if he did not already have a receptive audience. We must find ways of resisting the pugnacious tribalism espoused by both the liberal and conservative extremes and focus more on words and activities that unite us as a community while still respecting our individual differences.
America’s founders did not design the U.S. Constitution in a vacuum. They read the writings of Plato, Thomas Paine and John Locke and understood that individual freedom was only possible in a free society. Our Constitution is based upon that principle.
This means that for any of us to enjoy any personal freedoms, we need to protect the framework upon which those freedoms are based at the local, state and national levels.
In specific terms, we need to protect the rights of our neighbors in the community in order to enjoy freedom ourselves. Only by respecting the rights of others do we ensure our own rights as well.
Wearing a mask in public is a good way to protect and respect the most vulnerable neighbors in our community. It is a small price to pay to live in a free society and enables more people in our community to enjoy even more basic freedoms, such as avoiding hospitalization, the opening of schools and businesses and even life itself.
Election Day is just a week away. Voting is among the most valuable rights and freedoms an individual and society can enjoy. We should be doing everything in our power to ensure that every American has both the desire and ability to vote.
In this day and age, we have the technology to ensure the integrity of our elections free from foreign interference and without restricting access or limiting options of any individual or group of individuals to vote. Laws or actions designed to limit students or other minorities access to local polling places do not increase the integrity of our elections, but instead skew the results of our elections and erode the values of our society and our nation.
Working as a community increases jobs, education, health, leisure time and most importantly: happiness. This implies helping a friend or neighbor (one on one) but also working with local church, political party, hospital or volunteer organizations for the betterment of the community as a whole.
If you value your freedom, then wear a mask. If you haven’t already voted, then submit your absentee ballot now or vote on November 3.
If you do vote in person, please be sure to thank the volunteers that serve as poll workers. They are showing you how much they value your freedom.