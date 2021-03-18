MORE THAN four in 10 adults in the U.S. have said they’ve delayed or avoided medical care because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as we near the one-year mark, and with vaccinations on the horizon for most people in New Hampshire and across the country, it is time to take back control over our own health. We should continue to wear masks and take other precautions for the foreseeable future, however, it is also important that we not forget about simple preventive measures we can take to address other life-threatening conditions.
For the just over 50% of Granite Staters who are women, this includes making sure they do not delay their well-woman exams. A critical part of those exams is screening for cervical cancer, which is among the most preventable forms of cancer and, when diagnosed early, among the most treatable. Yet, 12,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year, and more than 4,200 die of it.
Most cases of cervical cancer occur among women who have not been adequately screened. Those simple but straightforward words are from the authors of a study conducted for the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. And yet, the task force reports more than 8 million women ages 21 to 65 have not been screened in the past five years.
Cancer is a journey, and the earlier that journey is stopped in its tracks, the more likely it will end safely for the patient. Indeed, time is of the essence. For women across the state who have delayed seeing their physicians, this is the time to feel empowered to own your health beyond wearing a mask and social distancing. One very easy way to do that is by scheduling and keeping your annual gynecologic appointment.
We’re fortunate that not only do women have screening options, but recent clinical findings reaffirmed the extraordinary effectiveness of what’s known as co-testing. When we co-test, we screen for cervical cancer with the Pap test, which detects abnormal or pre-cancerous cells on the cervix, and also with the human papillomavirus (HPV) test, which screens for the presence of this virus linked to cervical cancer. We know co-testing is the best option because the data is clear. A recent study found co-testing identified 99.7% of pre-cancerous cases. Co-testing also identified 94.1% of cervical cancer cases compared to 77.5% found using the HPV test alone.1,2 Furthermore, the two tests are done using the same sample, so there is virtually no added time or complexity for the patient.
While most mainstream professional organizations continue to recommend co-testing, there has been discussion among a small group of professionals about moving toward HPV-only testing, even though we know it is less effective. This is deeply concerning as an advocate for my patients’ health. The Pap test has contributed to a decline in cervical cancer rates of more than 70% since the 1950s and remains a critical tool in the fight against cervical cancer. If we can continue to actively choose cancer screening we know to be strongest and most accurate together, we should.
To further decrease the risk of cervical cancer, I always urge my patients not to smoke, as smoking has been found to increase the risk of persistent HPV in women. Since HPV has a clear link to cervical cancer, the connection is obvious: Women who don’t smoke are less at risk, and women who don’t smoke and who get screened regularly reduce their risk even further.
The pandemic has caused dramatic change in our lives, with much feeling beyond our control. But now it is time to reassert our ability to actively protect ourselves when and where we can. It would be tragic to live through the worst health pandemic in over a century, only to be diagnosed with a preventable disease like cervical cancer.