WHILE we all still may need to stay at home until June, Governor Chris Sununu deserves credit for not rushing to presumptively close schools for the remainder of the year. State health leaders have a long way to go to ensure the levels of personal protective equipment, testing capacity, and contact tracing to safely re-start the economy. But when they do, schools should be among the first institutions to re-open, not last.
As noted by Dr. Aaron Carroll in the March 17th New York Times, schools provide food security and physical safety, particularly for homeless children. While many schools are still providing meals for children in need, Child Protection Services at New Hampshire’s Division of Child Youth and Families is already seeing 50% declines in reporting of child abuse and neglect. With families stressed economically and confined to home without supervision, that is not good news, since neglected or abused children are often only identified at school. In the March 30th edition of The New Yorker Peter Hessler writes anecdotally about two suicides in youth attributed to home confinement in China, matching that country’s total number of pediatric deaths thus far due to SARS-CoV-2 in the literature.
When we think of flattening the curve to protect the most vulnerable in society, our minds jump to the very old and the very young. Evidence from previous influenza pandemics supports our instincts. But SARS-CoV-2 appears different. The April 10th Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report from the CDC confirmed in the United States what had previously been observed in China and Italy — that critical illness in children is extraordinarily rare and that children make up fewer than 2% of all cases.
Even in New York state, where younger age groups seem to have been hit harder than in Italy, children still only represent 2% of cases. Finally, in a country like Iceland, which has tested a large proportion of its population, including many without any symptoms at all, children under 10 years old make up only 2% of the cases. It is these numbers that beg examination of one of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s hypotheses in the New England Journal of Medicine — that “children are less likely to become infected.”
The first SARS-CoV pandemic in 2002-2003 documented 135 pediatric cases, or only 1.7% of the 8,098 reported worldwide to the World Health Organization (WHO) by the time it was declared contained, with no deaths and only one reported case of transmission of the virus from a pediatric patient. The WHO January 2020 Situation Update for the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), another coronavirus, shows children and adolescents to be similarly disproportionately unaffected. A Japanese study of transmission in close contacts of known positive coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) patients demonstrated a much lower attack rate amongst children than adults.
And according to the Report of the WHO-China Joint Mission on COVID-19, no one performing case tracing on the ground in China could “recall episodes in which transmission occurred from a child to an adult.”
Singapore has been lauded for its ability to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak. Its rigorous implementation of control measures has included re-opening and then re-closing, as of April 8th, schools concurrently with other activities. Perhaps, as speculated by Dr. Dale Fisher, an infectious diseases specialist from Singapore who served as a member of the WHO-China Joint Mission, “children…don’t amplify the transmission. They are kind of bystanders while it goes on.”
If true, opening schools should be prioritized. They are at least as essential as liquor stores and gun shops.