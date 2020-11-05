AS PRICES of medications continue to soar year after year, patients are sinking deeper and deeper into their own medical debt. While millions and millions of dollars are made by the pharmaceutical companies, thousands and thousands of patients are losing their savings, houses and even their jobs to pay for their medical bills.

In 2016, prescription drug costs reached $329 billion in the United States, accounting for 10% of the overall cost of health care in that year. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 133 million Americans (45% of the population) have one or more chronic conditions requiring a minimum of 3 to 4 prescription drugs. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the income per capita in 2016 was $58,950 and the cost of prescription drugs ranged between 5.6% and 11.2% of household income after taxes. In 2019, the American Journal of Public Health found that 66.5% of bankruptcies in the U.S. were due to medical expenses.

On Oct. 5, 2020, the article “Rising Insulin, drug costs aren’t slowing down” by Rachana Pradhan was a sore topic for many Americans living in the U.S. According to the Washington Post article, the Trump administration attempted to address the overwhelming costs by playing out two possible solutions. The first was to cap the individual’s out-of-pocket cost per month to $35 through a Medicare test project and the second was to limit the cost of insulin to $100 per month. Neither had any significant effect on relieving the cost burden to diabetic patients, if any at all. In fact, between 2012 and 2017, the price of insulin has more than doubled.

Despite all efforts made by our government, I have to agree with Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa in that “..these price hikes aren’t because the medicines got better or there was a significant increase in research and development... this was because the pharmaceutical companies could get away with it.”

The “normal” trend of drug costs for a particular drug is downward — the longer the drug has aged on the market or the higher the demand for it becomes, the lower the cost of the drug is supposed to be. Rather, the trend of insulin has progressed in an opposite direction. Insulin was developed in or around the 1920s, which means it has been on the market for a century, and the demand has certainly increased over time. Yet, the cost of insulin has steadily increased despite greater demand and has more than doubled in the last five years.

Why? Unfortunately, the deception lies with the pharmaceutical companies. Manufacturers steadily raise drug prices because, as they claim, the cost of research and development, packaging, etc., continues to increase. Pharmacy benefit managers approach these manufactures and convince them to provide end users with higher rebates by using their expansive market as leverage. Ultimately, the drug is still sold at the higher price to the patient and the profit margin (the amount of the rebate) ends up being kept by those managers, insurance companies, and employers, to the patient’s detriment.

Another issue one can see is drug exclusivity. If the government gives manufacturers drug exclusivity (through patents), then generic brands cannot be produced. This allows pharmaceutical companies to go unchallenged and charge higher prices year after year.

My recommendation as a practicing physician and a direct witness of the problem is to push our government to allow for healthier competition between pharmaceutical companies. Opening the market to more generic drugs, rather than working on creating programs to offset the higher cost of prescription drugs, can impose a better balance, especially financially for patients.

If we can’t stop the ever-rising cost of prescription drugs directly from the manufacturer, it will only continue to burden the consumer (and the government) and negatively impact the health care industry. Health care and drug quality will be compromised, while also unnecessarily consuming government funding that may be better suited elsewhere.

Khalil Shahin, MD is a physician and chemical engineer living in Bedford.

Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Monday, November 02, 2020
Op-eds

Mike Lopez: Question 1 is about local control

THE GREAT IRONY of the reaction against Question 1 is that the forces attacking it under the false claim that it would allow the Board of the School Committee to override the tax cap portray themselves, in the political arena, as advocates of local control. What Question 1 does is give back …

Sunday, November 01, 2020
David Luchsinger: Yearning to breathe free?
Op-eds

David Luchsinger: Yearning to breathe free?

DEMOCRACY IS PERHAPS the most fragile form of government. It relies on the power of the government residing with its people, and those people having faith in each other. The United States is the longest functioning democracy in history. That fragile legacy is now in danger.

Natalie MacDonald: Great choices? No. But the right choice is Trump
Op-eds

Natalie MacDonald: Great choices? No. But the right choice is Trump

101 YEARS AGO, I was not able to vote. This restriction wasn’t due to some built-in constitutional limitation on my rights; it was, like all legal flaws in our nation, the result of an imperfect application of our founders’ ideals. Because we are only human, even the best of intentions can i…

Saturday, October 31, 2020
Friday, October 30, 2020
Steve Negron: Freedom is built on law and order
Op-eds

Steve Negron: Freedom is built on law and order

WITH ELECTION DAY just around the corner, my team and I have been hustling throughout New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District hearing from constituents about the concerns bringing them to the ballot boxes on November 3rd. After 8 years of a representative who puts Washington politics over…

Thursday, October 29, 2020
Shannon McGinley: What I’m really voting for
Op-eds

Shannon McGinley: What I’m really voting for

I RECENTLY READ a post by a friend written after the first presidential debate. While she opposed aspects of the Biden/Harris platform, she felt alienated by the arrogance and unkindness she felt was displayed by Donald Trump and she couldn’t vote for a candidate who didn’t represent her. I …

Jay Bolduc: A special notice regarding restaurants
Op-eds

Jay Bolduc: A special notice regarding restaurants

SCAN THE LOCAL HEADLINES each morning and it’s likely you’ve considered dining in restaurants to be a risky endeavor. Almost daily there is a story about a restaurant closing due to COVID. And of the dozen locations cited in “Special Notices Regarding Potential Community Exposure” since Labo…

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Jennifer Horn: The world took notice
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: The world took notice

WHEN THE Union Leader endorsed Joe Biden for president on Sunday, the world took notice. Founded in 1863, the paper’s editorial page has been a steady voice for conservatism for over 100 years and has not endorsed a Democratic candidate for president in at least a century.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Monday, October 26, 2020