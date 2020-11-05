AS PRICES of medications continue to soar year after year, patients are sinking deeper and deeper into their own medical debt. While millions and millions of dollars are made by the pharmaceutical companies, thousands and thousands of patients are losing their savings, houses and even their jobs to pay for their medical bills.
In 2016, prescription drug costs reached $329 billion in the United States, accounting for 10% of the overall cost of health care in that year. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 133 million Americans (45% of the population) have one or more chronic conditions requiring a minimum of 3 to 4 prescription drugs. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the income per capita in 2016 was $58,950 and the cost of prescription drugs ranged between 5.6% and 11.2% of household income after taxes. In 2019, the American Journal of Public Health found that 66.5% of bankruptcies in the U.S. were due to medical expenses.
On Oct. 5, 2020, the article “Rising Insulin, drug costs aren’t slowing down” by Rachana Pradhan was a sore topic for many Americans living in the U.S. According to the Washington Post article, the Trump administration attempted to address the overwhelming costs by playing out two possible solutions. The first was to cap the individual’s out-of-pocket cost per month to $35 through a Medicare test project and the second was to limit the cost of insulin to $100 per month. Neither had any significant effect on relieving the cost burden to diabetic patients, if any at all. In fact, between 2012 and 2017, the price of insulin has more than doubled.
Despite all efforts made by our government, I have to agree with Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa in that “..these price hikes aren’t because the medicines got better or there was a significant increase in research and development... this was because the pharmaceutical companies could get away with it.”
The “normal” trend of drug costs for a particular drug is downward — the longer the drug has aged on the market or the higher the demand for it becomes, the lower the cost of the drug is supposed to be. Rather, the trend of insulin has progressed in an opposite direction. Insulin was developed in or around the 1920s, which means it has been on the market for a century, and the demand has certainly increased over time. Yet, the cost of insulin has steadily increased despite greater demand and has more than doubled in the last five years.
Why? Unfortunately, the deception lies with the pharmaceutical companies. Manufacturers steadily raise drug prices because, as they claim, the cost of research and development, packaging, etc., continues to increase. Pharmacy benefit managers approach these manufactures and convince them to provide end users with higher rebates by using their expansive market as leverage. Ultimately, the drug is still sold at the higher price to the patient and the profit margin (the amount of the rebate) ends up being kept by those managers, insurance companies, and employers, to the patient’s detriment.
Another issue one can see is drug exclusivity. If the government gives manufacturers drug exclusivity (through patents), then generic brands cannot be produced. This allows pharmaceutical companies to go unchallenged and charge higher prices year after year.
My recommendation as a practicing physician and a direct witness of the problem is to push our government to allow for healthier competition between pharmaceutical companies. Opening the market to more generic drugs, rather than working on creating programs to offset the higher cost of prescription drugs, can impose a better balance, especially financially for patients.
If we can’t stop the ever-rising cost of prescription drugs directly from the manufacturer, it will only continue to burden the consumer (and the government) and negatively impact the health care industry. Health care and drug quality will be compromised, while also unnecessarily consuming government funding that may be better suited elsewhere.