THE Manchester school district has shown a remarkable understanding of the pandemic and what’s at stake for the city’s students and families. Teachers have done a wonderful job making remote learning both fun and doable for me and my children.
I have filled out two surveys with regards to my hopes, fears and expectations of school come September, which I found both helpful and thorough. But I want to share what this pandemic looks like to a doctor and a parent of school-age children.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and medical journals, the overall death rate from the COVID-19 is about 100,000 Americans in three months. That is about the same death rate as for cardiovascular disease in this country. If we wait, patiently, for a reliable COVID-19 vaccine to be approved and distributed in the next year, the death rate will drop to almost zero.
Right now, the overall mortality rate (aka the death rate) is as high as 15 percent in some subgroups, but among all-comers the lowest estimated death rate in the United States is 0.4-0.8 percent. Translating that to real numbers means that for every thousand people (adults and children) who get COVID-19, four to eight will die.
And those are numbers with everyone socially distancing. If you look at the numbers of deaths before social distancing and masks, the mortality rate was closer to 4 to 8 fatalities for every 100 people made ill by COVID.
Now take those numbers and apply them to a school for grades K-8 with students, teachers and staff totaling about a thousand. As a parent, I’m unwilling to subject my children to those odds. As a doctor, I don’t think anyone should.
Perhaps you’ve heard of the newly recognized Kawasaki-like illness associated with COVID-19? This is a deadly disease to children, although (thankfully) it is curable in this country if recognized and treated.
When I explain COVID disease and its risks to patients I ask, “Do you know someone in their 70s or older? Someone who lived through the polio epidemic of the 1950s?” Almost everyone can say yes. I say, “Ask that 70-year-plus person to remember who died or was crippled during the Polio epidemic of the 1950s.”
I guarantee you that person will remember. They usually say, “Yeah, (so-and-so) got the polio and was crippled or killed by it.”
To which my reply is, “Actually, they all got polio. Most experienced a mild GI bug, some got a severe GI bug, but the people remembered are the ones who died or were crippled by it.”
The numbers for COVID are not quite the same as the 1950s polio epidemic, but the picture is the same. COVID is a disease where some people have mild symptoms and others have severe symptoms, but only a few die.
It’s not the 1950s anymore. We live in a privileged part of the world where a good, safe and effective vaccine will be available soon. The polio epidemic was ended by a huge mobilization of Sabin and Salk polio vaccinations.
To me, the conclusion is obvious: I am going to wait for the vaccine before I send my children to school.
Even if school restarted in a limited way in September (say half to a third of students in school a day), I still can’t send my children back until there is a vaccine. If a child of mine becomes ill with anything, I will be out of work until it’s determined not to be COVID. And if it is COVID — and no one dies — then I will be out of work for 14 to 60 days depending on the level of illness of any one of the three generations of people who live in my home. Even asymptomatic COVID will keep me home for weeks until I test negative twice.
We need a remote learning option next fall at least as robust as we’ve had this spring.
I realize that many of you don’t know anyone personally who has died or been seriously ill from COVID. I assure you, that is only because schools have been closed since March 16 and most people stayed home in a form of self quarantine. COVID spreads in the community via the asymptotic.
Because the virus can spread in the vapor you warm your hands with when you blow on them, please continue to socially distance, wash hands and wear masks. These things lower community spread, but to work, it’s estimated that at least two-thirds of people need to do likewise.
This is why I am counseling patience to my patients. Wait to be vaccinated.