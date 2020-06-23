Laura Smith Emmick

Laura Smith Emmick

THE Manchester school district has shown a remarkable understanding of the pandemic and what’s at stake for the city’s students and families. Teachers have done a wonderful job making remote learning both fun and doable for me and my children.

I have filled out two surveys with regards to my hopes, fears and expectations of school come September, which I found both helpful and thorough. But I want to share what this pandemic looks like to a doctor and a parent of school-age children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and medical journals, the overall death rate from the COVID-19 is about 100,000 Americans in three months. That is about the same death rate as for cardiovascular disease in this country. If we wait, patiently, for a reliable COVID-19 vaccine to be approved and distributed in the next year, the death rate will drop to almost zero.

Right now, the overall mortality rate (aka the death rate) is as high as 15 percent in some subgroups, but among all-comers the lowest estimated death rate in the United States is 0.4-0.8 percent. Translating that to real numbers means that for every thousand people (adults and children) who get COVID-19, four to eight will die.

And those are numbers with everyone socially distancing. If you look at the numbers of deaths before social distancing and masks, the mortality rate was closer to 4 to 8 fatalities for every 100 people made ill by COVID.

Now take those numbers and apply them to a school for grades K-8 with students, teachers and staff totaling about a thousand. As a parent, I’m unwilling to subject my children to those odds. As a doctor, I don’t think anyone should.

Perhaps you’ve heard of the newly recognized Kawasaki-like illness associated with COVID-19? This is a deadly disease to children, although (thankfully) it is curable in this country if recognized and treated.

When I explain COVID disease and its risks to patients I ask, “Do you know someone in their 70s or older? Someone who lived through the polio epidemic of the 1950s?” Almost everyone can say yes. I say, “Ask that 70-year-plus person to remember who died or was crippled during the Polio epidemic of the 1950s.”

I guarantee you that person will remember. They usually say, “Yeah, (so-and-so) got the polio and was crippled or killed by it.”

To which my reply is, “Actually, they all got polio. Most experienced a mild GI bug, some got a severe GI bug, but the people remembered are the ones who died or were crippled by it.”

The numbers for COVID are not quite the same as the 1950s polio epidemic, but the picture is the same. COVID is a disease where some people have mild symptoms and others have severe symptoms, but only a few die.

It’s not the 1950s anymore. We live in a privileged part of the world where a good, safe and effective vaccine will be available soon. The polio epidemic was ended by a huge mobilization of Sabin and Salk polio vaccinations.

To me, the conclusion is obvious: I am going to wait for the vaccine before I send my children to school.

Even if school restarted in a limited way in September (say half to a third of students in school a day), I still can’t send my children back until there is a vaccine. If a child of mine becomes ill with anything, I will be out of work until it’s determined not to be COVID. And if it is COVID — and no one dies — then I will be out of work for 14 to 60 days depending on the level of illness of any one of the three generations of people who live in my home. Even asymptomatic COVID will keep me home for weeks until I test negative twice.

We need a remote learning option next fall at least as robust as we’ve had this spring.

I realize that many of you don’t know anyone personally who has died or been seriously ill from COVID. I assure you, that is only because schools have been closed since March 16 and most people stayed home in a form of self quarantine. COVID spreads in the community via the asymptotic.

Because the virus can spread in the vapor you warm your hands with when you blow on them, please continue to socially distance, wash hands and wear masks. These things lower community spread, but to work, it’s estimated that at least two-thirds of people need to do likewise.

This is why I am counseling patience to my patients. Wait to be vaccinated.

Laura Smith Emmick, MD, lives in Manchester.

Monday, June 22, 2020
Kim Rice: Glaring double standard for Republican women
Op-eds

Kim Rice: Glaring double standard for Republican women

THE GLARING double standard for Republican women is back again, this time in the form of New Hampshire Democrats’ demeaning response to New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s endorsement of Matt Mowers in the First Congressional District Republican primary.

Sunday, June 21, 2020
Friday, June 19, 2020
Frank Edelblut: Don’t let COVID derail your college plans
Op-eds

Frank Edelblut: Don’t let COVID derail your college plans

THE COVID-19 pandemic caused a huge disruption to New Hampshire students when our schools shifted to remote instruction in April. But that’s not the only disruption faced by New Hampshire families. The economic toll of the pandemic has also been devastating. For families planning to send the…

Thursday, June 18, 2020
Daniel Soucy: Don’t forget the crisis facing students
Op-eds

Daniel Soucy: Don’t forget the crisis facing students

  • Updated

IT HAS become cliché to say that these are strange times we are living in. As our society faces furloughs, layoffs, increased medical costs as well as increased anxieties about reemployment and personal health, everyone is facing new and increased challenges.

Michael Cameron Ward: There were gaps in Terrell's experience
Op-eds

Michael Cameron Ward: There were gaps in Terrell's experience

MR. RYAN TERRELL, the governor’s nominee for the State Board of Education, has established a distinguished career in the six years since he graduated from college. However, as it pertains to his nomination to the state Board of Education, there are some significant gaps in his “experiential …

Op-eds

Mark A. O'Brien: Why we stand for the flag

  • Updated

AS CITIZENS of the United States we stand for our national flag out of respect for what it represents, not as an endorsement of every thought, word or deed of every American who serves under the flag.

Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Paul Bemis: Is it safe to return to work, school or church?
Op-eds

Paul Bemis: Is it safe to return to work, school or church?

WHAT makes the COVID-19 coronavirus so much more contagious and lethal is its ability to be spread by asymptomatic carriers. Asymptomatic hosts may appear healthy, pass temperature tests and show no visible symptoms, while simultaneously transmitting the virus.

Monday, June 15, 2020
Dr. Steven H. Chapman: Plan to reopen NH schools in the fall
Op-eds

Dr. Steven H. Chapman: Plan to reopen NH schools in the fall

AS pediatricians, the health, well-being and safety of New Hampshire children are first and foremost in our minds. We applaud the efforts of teachers and educators during these challenging times and support the gathering of the Governor’s School Re-Opening and Redesign Task Force. While we a…

Adolphe Bernotas: Local news needs our support
Op-eds

Adolphe Bernotas: Local news needs our support

THE COVID-19 contagion has hit New Hampshire hard, as it has the rest of the country, hurting small businesses, local economy and our local media. At such an unprecedented moment — when more than 100,000 Americans have died — our local and national media are more important than ever before.

Saturday, June 13, 2020
Steve Monier: Policing our communities in difficult times
Op-eds

Steve Monier: Policing our communities in difficult times

UNDER THE best of circumstances, policing in the United States is a difficult and demanding profession. The actions of the Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd have sparked a national outrage and produced civil unrest unseen since the 1960s.