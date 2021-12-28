HEALTH CARE choices are at the forefront of our national conversation — especially as access to affordable health coverage for a wide swath of Americans stands out as a fundamental part of budget negotiations happening right now on Capitol Hill. As a family physician who takes care of patients every day, I support every effort to make health care choices more affordable and accessible. However, I disagree with a recent argument in this paper about how one national effort to provide relief is misguided.
Health insurance subsidies were created in 2010 to be just that: financial relief for millions of Americans who needed help paying for health insurance. It was an imperfect plan hatched in the Affordable Care Act (ACA), yet it was the first major effort to bring down the cost of premiums for people who were priced out of health care for a variety of reasons. Many had low incomes. Others did not have coverage through employers. Some had pre-existing conditions that impacted their coverage.
The program has been improved, and earlier this year subsidies were expanded in the American Rescue Plan (ARPA). As of this summer, more than 12 million Americans were enrolled in the federal and state-based marketplaces for health insurance — many benefitting from subsidy relief and many with insurance for the first time. Over half of the individuals signing up for marketplace coverage this year will be able to find a plan that costs them $10 or less a month.
This is a long way from a “broken system.” And claims that a permanent extension of these subsidies would leave individuals with pre-existing conditions “far worse off than before” or force large numbers of Americans to lose private employer insurance are well off the mark.
This is quite personal to me as I have a child with a rare immune disorder. I worry regularly about what will happen when she is older. How will she afford health care?
The ACA was established to ensure that those with pre-existing conditions can obtain affordable coverage. Discussions currently underway in Washington, D.C. about making subsidies permanent are grounded in this same principle so that people like my patients and people like my child can afford quality health care. That’s why the name of the budget package is the Build Back Better Act. Congress wants to make health care accessibility and affordability better, not worse.
As for any American forced out of a private employer’s insurance, the authors are making a flawed argument. Based on the Congressional Budget Office’s own research, one percent of Americans, or 3 million people, would move from the employer market to another form of coverage as a result of the changes being proposed in the Build Back Better Act. Most of those employees would be losing coverage provided by their small employer in the small group market where coverage is often less generous, especially for family plans, and people with pre-existing conditions are more likely to be dependents on family plans. So for many of these employees involved and their families, marketplace coverage would likely be more favorable.
There are also claims about spikes in premiums caused by ACA subsidies. The facts just don’t bear this out. Premiums have actually declined over the past several years and increased competition among health plans is leading to lower costs. Next year in HealthCare.gov states, “the average benchmark plan premium will be about 3% lower than in 2021,” according to nonpartisan analysis of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data. There is a strong incentive in the current system to keep premiums as low as possible because tax credit relief is set through a competitive bidding system. How is this not a win for people who need help paying for health insurance?
More can be done to fix our nation’s health care system. Making inaccurate complaints about these insurance subsidies is the wrong approach.
New Hampshire has a strong delegation in Washington pushing for health care access in the final budget. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Senator Maggie Hassan, Representative Ann Kuster, and Representative Chris Pappas already understand the importance of federal marketplace health insurance subsidies. The House proposes an extension of the subsidies — I urge our leaders on Capitol Hill to make them permanent.
Permanent health insurance subsidies are the best way to lock in the benefits of this relief program — for my patients, for our children, and for all Americans.