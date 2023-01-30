AS A FAMILY physician, I often find myself wondering “What if?” What if we had made a diagnosis sooner? What if insurance had covered that medication? What if the patient had been seen for regular wellness visits instead of only when feeling sick? Comprehensive health insurance coverage is one of the most important ways to avoid these haunting questions, but right now the access of thousands of Granite Staters to Medicaid coverage is at risk.

When I first met “Mary,” she was more than 10 years overdue for breast cancer screening. She hadn’t gone to see a doctor in many years because she didn’t have insurance and couldn’t afford to pay the bill. When she was finally able to enroll in an insurance plan and complete recommended screening tests, her mammogram showed a mass. She was diagnosed with breast cancer and was scheduled for surgery, with radiation and chemotherapy to follow.

Meredith Milligan M.D. is a practicing family physician, preventive medicine resident, and Master of Public Health candidate who resides in Concord. The views expressed above are her own and do not represent those of her employer or any academic affiliates.

Friday, January 27, 2023
Sen. Donna Soucy: Our Granite Pledge

Sen. Donna Soucy: Our Granite Pledge

OUR Democratic Caucus is coming together this year to make the Granite Pledge. This pledge is our commitment to every resident in our great state. We pledge to build an affordable, inclusive, and thriving New Hampshire, support working families, public education, and a clean-energy economy, …

Thursday, January 26, 2023
Mindi Messmer: NH's high cancer rates warrant greater concern

Mindi Messmer: NH's high cancer rates warrant greater concern

NEW HAMPSHIRE citizens experience some of the highest cancer rates in the country. But when scientists talk about cancer in terms of statistics, we risk depersonalizing the tragedy each family faces when their child, family member, or close friend is diagnosed with cancer. Each cancer or mor…

Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Jay Ruais: Manchester’s future is ours to choose

Jay Ruais: Manchester’s future is ours to choose

ON MARCH 9, 2010, I quit drinking. I had just been arrested for my second DUI and I knew my life had to change. I went to my first AA meeting and listened to stories of addiction, homelessness, lost jobs and estrangement from families. I didn’t see “failures,” “losers,” or “addicts,”I saw pe…

Richard DiPentima: SARS-CoV-2 is here to stay

Richard DiPentima: SARS-CoV-2 is here to stay

IN THE 1960s there was a song called “Wishen and Hopin”, asserting that wishing and hoping was not going to get your man, it would take a lot more effort on one’s part. The same holds true for the end of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 disease.

Monday, January 23, 2023
Nick De Mayo: A case for ‘Columbus Day'

Nick De Mayo: A case for ‘Columbus Day'

HAVING TAUGHT fifth- and sixth-grade world geography to elementary students for 35 years, and having studied the readings of the sailing tactics of the Portuguese under the leadership of Prince Henry the Navigator, I think I know a little more than the average person about this world-renowne…

Sunday, January 22, 2023
Friday, January 20, 2023
Tom Thomson: We didn't pass SB 382 to give hotels COVID tax breaks

Tom Thomson: We didn't pass SB 382 to give hotels COVID tax breaks

RECENTLY, I read an article in the New Hampshire Union Leader published Dec. 14, 2022, written by reporter Mark Haywood. The title of Mark’s article is what caught my eye “Hotels seek tax breaks over COVID restrictions”, the sub-title was “Parties to suit ask state Supreme Court to decide wh…

Thursday, January 19, 2023