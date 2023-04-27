MEDICAID expansion has been an unequivocal success in New Hampshire over the past almost 9 years. I see it first-hand as a pediatrician every day when I work with families. This year, lawmakers should again re-authorize Medicaid expansion, this time without a sunset provision that requires repeated legislative action.

As the American Cancer Society and others have shown in multiple studies, Medicaid expansion is associated with almost universally better health outcomes for those who would otherwise be unable to afford health care.

Dr. Patricia Edwards lives in Bow. She is a volunteer advocate with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN).

Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Celeste Clark: No fear tactics or lies, just the scary truth

IN THE Midwest they have tornado sirens to warn of imminent danger and destruction. Those sirens are not fear tactics, they are there to save lives. People across the state are trying to do the very same thing in regards to preventing marijuana legalization (HB 639).

Monday, April 24, 2023
Andrew Demers: War on drugs has been a colossal failure

Michelle Veasey: Sununu’s anti-ESG order is misguided

Sunday, April 23, 2023
Friday, April 21, 2023
Joe Keefe: Biden protected our pensions

Sarah Waring: Road Reflections: New Hampshire is full of good energy

Thursday, April 20, 2023
Nick De Mayo: Say ‘NO’ to legalizing pot in New Hampshire

Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Rep. Jason Osborne: Conservative case for cannabis reform

Tuesday, April 18, 2023