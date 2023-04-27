MEDICAID expansion has been an unequivocal success in New Hampshire over the past almost 9 years. I see it first-hand as a pediatrician every day when I work with families. This year, lawmakers should again re-authorize Medicaid expansion, this time without a sunset provision that requires repeated legislative action.
As the American Cancer Society and others have shown in multiple studies, Medicaid expansion is associated with almost universally better health outcomes for those who would otherwise be unable to afford health care.
While Medicaid doesn’t directly cover children, studies have demonstrated the benefits of expanded parental health coverage on children, from lower uninsurance rates for children in Medicaid expansion states, to improved health outcomes for children zero to 19 years of age.
Most recently, a new nationwide study looked at rates of survival for childhood cancers: when comparing Medicaid expansion states to those that have not expanded Medicaid, among children newborn to age 14 there was a significant 1.5% increase in overall cancer survival rates at two years out from diagnosis. This sounds small but it means that 200 more children in our country have lived for two years past their cancer diagnosis and I’m sure as additional data become available the survivorship time will increase past two years. As a pediatrician I can tell you with certainty that every single child’s life matters.
So what makes Medicaid expansion so effective and why is it so important to the health of our children? New Hampshire is among 40 states that have opted to expand the Medicaid program to low-income adults, including many parents who did not previously qualify. Without Medicaid expansion, some families can’t obtain insurance because they are under the federal poverty level but not eligible for premium subsidies in the marketplace and unable to afford the high cost of private insurance.
In states that have expanded Medicaid there are tens of millions of fellow Americans who have been able to have health insurance, many for the first time. This allowed for more treatment of illnesses and, most important, more preventative care such as cancer screenings to avoid health problems in the first place or to catch diseases like cancer before they have progressed to later stages — stages that require intensive treatment and have lower survivorship. Early detection and treatment also ultimately saves billions of dollars in health care spending.
The federal government finances most of the expansion with states like ours doing a small part. Here in New Hampshire, the federal government covers 90% of the cost of the program. As our House members consider Senate Bill 263, which passed unanimously out of the state Senate, they should keep in mind that rolling back Medicaid expansion would be an expensive mistake with an impact on tens of thousands of Granite Staters.
But it’s not just dollars and cents. When I see children for their medical visits I am reminded every time of the benefit to the family unit when the parents have access to health care. Medicaid provides that safety net for working families and prevents the toll of medical debt, untreated health issues, and other things that impact the entire family when parents are uninsured.
With high inflation and soaring grocery prices, we know many families are struggling, and those families are the ones who benefit from our participation in Medicaid expansion. It’s clear to me that we should continue this vital program and I call on our legislators to swiftly approve SB 263 and maintain the progress New Hampshire has made.
Dr. Patricia Edwards lives in Bow. She is a volunteer advocate with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN).
