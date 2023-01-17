OUR OLD MAN of the Mountain is 20 years gone, but the changes we’ll see in the face of New Hampshire in the next 20 may relegate his era to the history books as quaintly as the USS Raleigh emblazoned on our state seal and flag. A trifecta of challenges are headed our way: the lack of affordable housing, changing demographics, and climate change.

This year in New Hampshire the median price of a home topped $460,000 — and even more for a single-family home — while our population is holding steady only because of immigrants arriving from out of state. As the New Hampshire Union Leader’s Michael Cousineau notes in his Jan. 8 front-page piece “Moving on in, and keeping NH’s population above water,” 60% of New Hampshire’s current population wasn’t born here, a third of home sales go to out-of-staters (many bringing cash from their home sales elsewhere), and we’ve had more annual deaths than births here since 2017.

Dr. Paul Friedrichs, MD lives in Exeter.

Friday, January 13, 2023
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Shane Morin: Not for police to clear homeless camps

SITTING HERE writing this piece in my two-bedroom apartment in Dover, I can’t help but be struck by the irony that I’m writing to you, a reader who also likely has a roof over their head. I’m also hit, like a cold front of January, by Manchester’s struggle with pervasive homelessness. Just t…

Rep. Mike Moffett: Tom Brady, taxes, and Kiké

WHEN IT was obvious that Tom Brady was leaving the Patriots, I predicted he’d become a Los Angeles Charger. That team needed a quarterback and had just moved to L.A. where it would play in the world’s greatest new football stadium. Brady was a native Californian and L.A. was a great place fo…

Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Dan Hebert: Personal finance is finally a core academic subject

GOVERNOR Chris Sununu signed HB 1671 into law in June, adding personal finance as a core academic subject in the state’s high schools. This past fall, the New Hampshire Department of Education provided technical guidance that guarantees that personal finance would be taught as a standalone course.

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Carisa Corrow: Broad strokes brush aside differences among schools

WHILE Ryan Terrell makes some good points in his recent op-ed — “Teachers Do Deserve More, but NH Schools Aren’t Underfunded” — many of them are without full context and miss the mark. And, similar to his uncouth assessment of a professional educator in the Manchester School District, he off…

Monday, January 09, 2023
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Frank Edelblut: Strong states make a strong country

IT IS EASY for citizens and politicians alike to turn their attention to Washington, D.C. to solve the always-pressing issues that face our dynamic society. This is sometimes hard to understand given the fact that the 2022 survey by Gallup has America’s confidence in Congress at 7%, down fro…

Friday, January 06, 2023
James McKim: Teachers deserve more, school funding is complicated

I AGREE with the point Mr. Ryan Terrell expressed in his recent op-ed piece “Teachers deserve more, but schools aren’t underfunded” that teachers deserve more pay. However, I disagree with his characterization that schools are not underfunded and that efforts by those who may be left of cent…