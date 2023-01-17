OUR OLD MAN of the Mountain is 20 years gone, but the changes we’ll see in the face of New Hampshire in the next 20 may relegate his era to the history books as quaintly as the USS Raleigh emblazoned on our state seal and flag. A trifecta of challenges are headed our way: the lack of affordable housing, changing demographics, and climate change.
This year in New Hampshire the median price of a home topped $460,000 — and even more for a single-family home — while our population is holding steady only because of immigrants arriving from out of state. As the New Hampshire Union Leader’s Michael Cousineau notes in his Jan. 8 front-page piece “Moving on in, and keeping NH’s population above water,” 60% of New Hampshire’s current population wasn’t born here, a third of home sales go to out-of-staters (many bringing cash from their home sales elsewhere), and we’ve had more annual deaths than births here since 2017.
New Hampshire House Speaker Sherm Packard was wise to create a Special Committee on Housing in our state this year, but they’ll have a hard time keeping up with the needs of our citizens.
Surveys of our long-term residents cite family and our natural environment as the reasons for wanting to live here. But our natural environment is changing, and changing fast. And it is the demographic ramifications of climate change that will have the biggest impact on New Hampshire.
Winters in Concord are already six degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the historic average. Frequent mid-winter thaws are hurting our skiing and snowmobiling industries — along with their associated tourism — and shortening the ice seasons on our lakes, resulting in larger summer algae and cyanobacterial blooms. Our historic New Hampshire climate, once the sweet spot of maple syrup yield, is well on its way north into Quebec.
This is a drop in the bucket compared to the devastating drought and wildfires in the West and Southwest, and the chaotic storms and flooding in the West, Midwest, Appalachia and Gulf Coast. All in a world where the past eight years have been the hottest years in humanly recorded history, with a minimum three- to six-foot rise in sea level by the end of this century all but guaranteed by our climate scientists. Ready to move to California? Buy a condo in Miami, anyone?
We are fortunate to live in New Hampshire. We can put up with the mid-Atlantic climate we will have by the end of this century, though many of us will grieve the loss of the seasons we were accustomed to, and rue the increase in hot, muggy summer days and nights, mosquitoes, ticks, and algae-filled lakes. But you can bet that we’ll soon be sharing our comparably more-livable climate with hundreds of thousands of new climate refugees, both American and international. Start building, New Hampshire, start building! (Be sure to include air conditioning.)
Despite all this, we can make a difference. We’ve known for 150 years that our fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions are warming the planet and changing our weather patterns. We just chose to ignore it, in large part due to the huge amount of money being made by the oil and gas industry.
A college friend of mine 45 years ago did his senior essay on solar energy. He told me then that going solar was the answer, but it would never happen because the oil and gas industry could not make their money off people financing and powering and heating their homes.
Let’s make a difference, New Hampshire. We can’t fully stop climate change, but we can slow it down by kicking our addiction to fossil fuels and improving our mass transit. We need to give ourselves time to adapt, and to build more houses. We must do our New Hampshire best.
