YOUR LAUDABLE frontpage coverage of the “purest form of democracy” that lives on in our annual town meetings (Union Leader, March 26) included a mention of “the lengthiest discussion” at Henniker Town Meeting on March 18, “about Article 28, which called on federal and state representatives to enact carbon-pricing legislation ‘to protect New Hampshire from the costs and environmental risks of continued climate inaction.’” An opponent of the failed resolution was reported to have said “it was a fantasy to think that we could control the climate.”
As a medical doctor, scientist, and historian, all I could think of was similar comments made 120 years ago that it was fantasy to think that humans could fly. Of course humans now make more than 350 million airplane flights yearly, as we now alter our climate yearly by pumping over 35,000 million tons of human-produced CO2 into our atmosphere in our annual burn of dirty, disease-producing fossil fuels.
The earth-warming and climate-changing effects of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide were scientifically demonstrated 50 years before man could fly, but those scientific facts have been quashed by a lucrative fossil fuel industry feeding us mistruths such as those spoken at the Henniker meeting.
Those scientific facts have been well spelled out in a series of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports authored by hundreds of experts citing thousands of scientific studies and signed by 195 member countries. The latest report released last month showed “we are walking when we should be sprinting” towards decarbonization to prevent the acceleration of record-shattering storms, catastrophic droughts, food-production insecurity, and hundreds of billion dollar costs to recover from climate change impacts to our built environments. It notes impacts on health such as impaired water quality, longer allergy seasons, and more tick and mosquito-borne illnesses — yes, zika, dengue, and even malaria may come to join our health challenges here in New Hampshire.
As one of the panelists summed up, “It’s up to humanity to determine what we end up with.”
A STITCH in time saves nine. That adage is apt when discussing the services and supports that people need as they age and need assistance. Providing services to keep people in their homes will save the state money in the long run.
AS A small business owner and a former State Senate president I understand the importance of making tough decisions and ensuring fiscal responsibility for our state. It’s important to remember the lessons we learned in the past and avoid creating a fiscal cliff that the state won’t be able t…
RIGHT NOW, all across New Hampshire, 94,000 hardworking Granite Staters are holding their breath, wondering if the program that helps keep them healthy is going to continue to be around for them. That program is Granite Advantage Health Care, which has been improving the lives of our familie…
NET METERING is one of those public policies that baffles people. At first glance, it seems reasonable. If someone makes more electricity than they can use, they can put it on the grid for the rest of us. Everyone would agree that it can benefit us all.
MEDICAID expansion has been an unequivocal success in New Hampshire over the past almost 9 years. I see it first-hand as a pediatrician every day when I work with families. This year, lawmakers should again re-authorize Medicaid expansion, this time without a sunset provision that requires r…
MAY 3 marks the beginning of the most important New Hampshire election you may never have heard of — the vote for directors who set policy for the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative (NHEC), the state’s only member-owned utility.
OUR ANNUAL town meeting took place on March 15th and began by focusing on the school’s budget. I sat with other school board members at a table facing the town’s residents, anxiously awaiting their questions. When given the opportunity to “question” the board only one resident advanced to th…
WE ALL like to think that parents love their children and that most parents and children have trusting relationships. These relationships allow children to grow into healthy, independent adults. This is true for many families. But the unfortunate reality is that not all parents and children …
NEW HAMPSHIRE has plenty of landfill capacity to last at least another decade. And if the state wasn’t overrun by so much trash from Massachusetts and other New England states, existing landfill capacity would last even longer. Don’t take my word for it, this comes from the state Department …
IN THE Midwest they have tornado sirens to warn of imminent danger and destruction. Those sirens are not fear tactics, they are there to save lives. People across the state are trying to do the very same thing in regards to preventing marijuana legalization (HB 639).