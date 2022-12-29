AS ONE of the first board certified geriatricians in New Hampshire, I have spent years caring for patients on Medicare. I have had many discussions with patients during their illnesses and have seen how important they felt having Medicare has been. As a former medical director of Blue Cross Blue Shield of NH and director of health care quality at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, I know how important health care insurance is.
Medicare was an important issue in the past New Hampshire Senate and District 1 campaigns. Unfortunately, there were many incorrect, misleading and vague statements made by Republican candidates who support either a privatization of Medicare, a reduction in services, or significant changes to a program that has and is providing comprehensive health insurance to millions of seniors in our country and more than 300,000 citizens of New Hampshire. It is important for Granite Staters to know the true facts regarding these claims and how these proposals will impact the Medicare program.
Republican candidates in New Hampshire made claims regarding the need to change the Medicare program because it is inefficient, not providing adequate care or simply because the government shouldn’t provide health care. They believe it should be left to private insurance companies. These are the same claims that have been made in the past, even before the passage of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) more than 10 years ago and which continues today.
Candidate Don Bolduc stated during a debate this year the following: “Listen, anything that the government’s involved in is not good and doesn’t work, period.” Candidate Karoline Leavitt stated at campaign events that she supported a free market for health care as she believes it would create transparency in pricing and bring costs down with competition. She supported repealing the Affordable Care Act.
Let’s look at some of the complaints the Republicans have about the Medicare program. First, is it inefficient? Multiple estimates of administrative costs show these costs for Medicare are significantly lower than any private insurance program, 2.5-5% for Medicare and 13-17% for private insurance companies. This translates into less money for health care and more money for administration and profits. So how would privatization as advocated by these candidates improve care for our senior citizens or save money? They don’t provide any answers to that question.
Secondly, should Medicare be able to negotiate with companies? Republicans opposed the Inflation Reduction Act. This act, supported by Senator Maggie Hassan and Representative Chris Pappas, will allow Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for better prices. It capped prices for insulin at $35 dollars a month for Medicare patients, capped total pharmacy costs at $2,000 dollars a year for all Medicare patients, and prevented pharmaceutical companies from increasing prices faster than inflation. Republicans opposed this legislation and have pledged to undo it.
Lastly, should Medicare be privatized? Currently some Medicare patients have chosen what are called Medicare Advantage Insurance Programs, programs run by private insurance companies that differ from regular Medicare. These programs provide coverage for hospital, outpatient and drug costs and may provide additional coverage in some areas, but they also require subscribers to only use their network of providers, not all Medicare providers. These plans have higher administrative costs and may have various “hoops” patients need to “jump through” for certain drugs or to see specialists out of their network. There is no evidence at present that Medicare Advantage plans save significant money or cost less. Republicans support this privatization and imply it will reduce prices for consumers. However, private insurance costs in our country have continued to rise faster than Medicare. Is privatization a solution or a way to channel money to private business?
During my years of medical practice, I have seen the many benefits of having a secure, affordable health care program like Medicare provided my patients. It has kept many elderly patients out of poverty due to high medical bills. Of course, Medicare is not perfect but with the support of people like Sen. Hassan and Rep. Pappas it has evolved, expanding benefits, improving coverage for preventive tests, and developing innovative payment systems to reward more efficient and better quality care.
Sen. Hassan and Rep. Pappas have been working these past years to improve Medicare, making it more effective and efficient while preserving patient choice of physicians.
Their decisions have improved the care Medicare patients in New Hampshire receive and as a physician I support their continued work. Sending them back to Washington, D.C. to continue their efforts was a win for our older citizens.
