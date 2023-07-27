I HAD the opportunity to attend the No Labels Town Hall at St Anselm’s Institute of Politics last week and came away disappointed. I had hoped I would hear solutions presented by this new less-partisan movement, but I was mistaken. While their Common Sense pamphlet contains worthwhile goals, it is short on detail.

In today’s political climate, bipartisan cooperation seems impossible and many want a change from the current polarized situation. I had hoped the No Labels Party could be the mechanism, but not if they are focused on running a third-party presidential candidate. If No Labels is serious about changing the status quo in Congress, they should abandon the notion of running a third-party presidential candidate. While it is enticing because of the publicity generated, it would not achieve the movement’s goals. Instead, the No Labels Party should leverage the membership of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus to stand for election in 2024 as No Labels Party candidates. This would foster unity and drive positive change in American politics.

Richard B Friedman. MD lives in Bedford.

Monday, July 24, 2023
