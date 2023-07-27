I HAD the opportunity to attend the No Labels Town Hall at St Anselm’s Institute of Politics last week and came away disappointed. I had hoped I would hear solutions presented by this new less-partisan movement, but I was mistaken. While their Common Sense pamphlet contains worthwhile goals, it is short on detail.
In today’s political climate, bipartisan cooperation seems impossible and many want a change from the current polarized situation. I had hoped the No Labels Party could be the mechanism, but not if they are focused on running a third-party presidential candidate. If No Labels is serious about changing the status quo in Congress, they should abandon the notion of running a third-party presidential candidate. While it is enticing because of the publicity generated, it would not achieve the movement’s goals. Instead, the No Labels Party should leverage the membership of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus to stand for election in 2024 as No Labels Party candidates. This would foster unity and drive positive change in American politics.
The No Labels Party was founded on the principle of transcending partisan divides and putting the country’s needs before party ideology. It should focus on a dysfunctional Congress rather than the presidency. Its core belief is that collaboration and pragmatism can lead to real solutions, free from gridlock and ideological tug-of-wars. The No Labels Party should seek common ground, recognizing that in a country divided in many ways progress often lies in the middle, where compromise is possible.
The allure of a third-party presidential candidate seems like a fresh start for disillusioned voters, however history has shown such attempts rarely yield the desired outcomes. The American political system is heavily influenced by our two-party system. It makes it exceedingly difficult for third-party candidates to gain significant traction. Such candidates end up acting as spoilers, splitting the vote and not advancing the issues they support.
Instead of falling into this trap, the No Labels Party should use the strength of its grassroots support and the Problem Solvers Caucus, a bipartisan group of Democrats and Republicans Representatives that already exists. If the members of this caucus believe in what they publicly profess — that they are dedicated to finding a middle ground to solve problems facing our country — they should run in their congressional districts in 2024 on a No Labels Party ticket, not as Democrats or Republicans. By running as No Labels Party candidates, neither Democrat or Republican, these problem-solvers could bring their collaborative spirit and showcase an alternative to the current political stalemate. They would become a powerful force in the House of Representatives.
Making the Problem Solvers Caucus the backbone of the No Labels Party addresses another concern: the ability to influence legislation. A third-party presidential candidate, even if successful, would not impact the current polarization in Congress. We would see continued resistance to meaningful compromise legislation in Congress and overreach of the Executive Branch through executive actions. There would be no reason for Democrats and Republicans in Congress to work with a No Labels president, whether a former Democrat or Republican. A No Labels Caucus in the House would influence the other parties.
On the contrary, by running Problem Solvers Caucus members as No Labels Party candidates, a broader and more unified approach to governance can be established. It would counterbalance the current influence of representatives on the fringes, left and right, who control legislation. Such a caucus could foster an environment where compromise on difficult problems can be crafted. This avoids the current problem of one-party dominance and ideological polarization.
The No Labels Party’s emphasis on inclusivity and collaboration may help heal the deep divisions within American society. Many people in our country feel disillusioned by the current state of politics. They see a lack of progress on the many important issues which face our country. By offering an alternative that seeks to bridge divides, the No Labels Party will create a more inclusive political landscape. Hopefully, citizens will feel their voices are heard, respected, that the government is working, and problems are being solved.
The No Labels Party presents an opportunity for bipartisan cooperation and problem-solving. However, the idea of a third-party presidential candidate should be rejected for now. Instead, the No Labels Party should leverage the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and its members to run as No Labels Party candidates. If they can demonstrate the power of unity, collaboration, and common ground, then perhaps a No Labels Presidential candidate in 2028 is not unrealistic.
If they can provide an alternative to the prevailing partisan gridlock that plagues American politics today, then the No Labels Party can pave the way for a more functional, inclusive, and prosperous future for the United States.
