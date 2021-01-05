OUR COUNTRY’S political process appears to be under attack by a number of politicians happy to destroy our democracy if it improves their image.
Since Election Day on November 3rd a persistent, coordinated attack on the results of the election, led by President Donald Trump, has taken place. A campaign of lies, misinformation, and allegations of fraud combined with failed legal actions trying to reverse election results have caused millions of people to question the legitimacy of the election.
In fact, more than half of Republican voters either believe President Trump actually won the 2020 race or aren’t entirely sure who did win, according to a new survey by researchers from Northeastern, Harvard, Northwestern, and Rutgers universities.
It is said that those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. It appears our country is in a moment of repeating a terrible episode in our country’s history.
In the early 1950s, Sen. Joseph McCarthy and his chief counsel Roy Cohn — the same Roy Cohn who represented Donald Trump in the 1970s — used the fear of communism combined with false allegations, misinformation and lies to elevate his own importance while destroying the lives of uncounted innocent people. Joseph Welch, an attorney for the U.S. Army, at a congressional hearing on June 9, 1954, said what was to become the famous phrase that ultimately ended McCarthy’s career: “Until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness. Have you no sense of decency?”
Today, the president’s campaign of lies, misinformation and unfounded allegations supported by others in his administration and certain Republican members of Congress appears similar to the tactics McCarthy used in the 1950s. Without proof, he has alleged improprieties by appointed and elected officials who have followed their state laws. He has fired federal officials who have not supported his claims and has filed multiple failed court challenges that have been dismissed for lack of evidence by multiple courts.
Now Trump’s allies are trying to subvert the election results by challenging the Electoral College process in Congress, saying there have been allegations of improprieties without presenting any proof. It appears that repeated lies without proof provides cover for breaking the boundaries of decent behavior by these politicians.
This unprecedented campaign may be legal but it is not right and it will increase the unfounded doubt that all voters in our country will have about this and all future election results. Our democracy will pay the price for these actions by the president and members of Congress who seem to be acting in their own interests rather than the interests of our country.
Attorney Welch’s words are as appropriate today as in 1954 and should be said to the president and those supporting this campaign of lies and falsehoods: “Have you no sense of decency?”