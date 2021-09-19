OUR COUNTRY prides itself on the concept of equal justice for all. In fact, the phrase, “Equal justice under law” is engraved into the façade of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington. The recent announcement by Judge Robert Drain that he has accepted the bankruptcy settlement between Perdue Pharma, its owners, members of the Sackler family and multiple state attorneys general, along with the expected acceptance of a settlement between four large medication distribution companies and most state attorneys general, will end the legal wrangling about the financial penalties relating to improper, immoral and illegal actions of these companies.
I support a settlement that provides additional help for people suffering from Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). While the proposed settlement dollars appear large and the money is dedicated — at least in New Hampshire — to support programs to help those suffering from OUD, is this really equal justice? Or is it another example of justice for the rich and powerful differing from justice for regular people?
Who is really benefiting from these settlements? Are people who have been harmed by the actions of these companies being compensated and will these settlements act as a deterrent against future improper actions? I think the answer is no.
The above settlements certainly do not represent “equal justice” for the hundreds of thousands of individuals who have died due to opioid use or those who now live lives very different from the lives they had planned or expected. All due to chronic OUD.
Do these settlements compensate in any way all the families that have had severe emotional and financial traumas from watching loved ones suffer from this terrible disorder?
Certainly, these companies are not responsible for all people who developed OUD over the past one to two decades. However, patients who obtained a legally-prescribed prescription from a physician who was influenced by the illegal, unethical and improper marketing by Perdue Pharma and the other distribution companies do fall into the category of people directly hurt by these companies “pushing” a product they claimed would not be addictive while knowing it was.
The settlement with Perdue Pharma requires the company to pay out over eight-plus years more than $4 billion, which sounds like a large sum until one realizes the company owners took $12 billion to $13 billion in profits from their illegal and immoral marketing scheme. Additionally, individual Sackler family members and others, while not filing for bankruptcy, will be protected from any and all future legal actions related to opioid drugs.
The second settlement with Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, requires a $26 billion payment over 18 years. Again, while sounding like a large sum, it represents less than 1% of the profits made by these companies over the past dozen or so years. Certainly not all their profits were related to these illegal, immoral and improper activities but the profits were substantial.
For this settlement to be fair to those injured by these companies and to get to the goal of “equal justice under law” that our country holds sacred, these settlements need to be revisited. A victims compensation fund to include those whose lives have been lost or profoundly changed by OUD as well as for families that have lost children or parents to this disease should be established.
The settlements should act as a deterrent to prevent similar actions in the future, not simply seen as a cost of doing business. That requires significant financial penalties to include all profits the Perdue Pharma Co. made from the illegal marketing of the opioid medications the company pushed. The other settlement should fine the four companies at least 10% of their profits to deter future illegal, immoral or improper behavior. In addition, senior management involved in these schemes need to be terminated if still employed by these companies. I would hope that these employees would be forced to return any financial bonuses they received during the time in question. Additionally, members of the boards of trustees of these companies, who are legally responsible and paid handsomely to supervise these companies, should be made to resign if they were on the boards of these companies during the time these actions were taken. Similarly, they should be forced to return their salary.
Lastly, these companies should be prohibited from expending any corporate funds in support of any lobbying activities of any governmental organizations, either directly or indirectly though industry organizations or associations, for a specified period of years.
Together, these penalties would achieve the fairness that individuals and families damaged by these schemes deserve, as well as act as a deterrent to corporations for future acts or schemes that are not legal, moral or proper. That would truly represent “Equal justice under law.”