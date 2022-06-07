I HAVE BEEN THINKING about the similarities between the people who were trapped in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, and babies in the womb who are being attacked and have no place to go.
For weeks innocent civilians hid in the underground tunnels of the steel plant. They had no access to the outside world. The voices of the outside world were mixed; many were stricken by the horror of the plight of those trapped, while Putin and his military persistently bombed the steel plant with the sole purpose of killing them. The world watched and many felt helpless.
I think of the innocent child “hiding out” in the womb that was designed for its protection. Yes, I used the word child, because it is a child that is being formed in the womb. Outside there are those who are trying to destroy her or him. There are chemical attacks, and there are weapons of mass destruction inserted into the “safe” womb with the sole intent to destroy life. There are people who protest this attack. They march, they write, they try to legislate to protect life.
As with Ukraine and Russia, there is strident division among those who think about this child. Putin says Ukraine really belongs to Russia because of the linked history, heritage, and culture; therefore, he has a right to take Ukraine and kill any who stand in his way. There are those who say that a woman has a right to take the life that is growing inside her because it is in her body, and only that woman has any say in the matter. But this child is not part of the woman’s body, rather it is a separate human being residing in the woman’s body. This is the place designed to be a safe environment for it to grow and develop.
Obstetricians have historically been taught that when a pregnant woman presents for care, the physician is now caring for two individuals, the woman and the growing baby.
When Vladimir Putin uses vocabulary that calls Ukrainians “rebels” or “Nazis”, he gives himself legitimate moral reason to destroy them. When we call the developing baby “products of conception” we can certainly remove this “tissue” without suffering moral injury ourselves.
There are many enjoying their lives miles away from the death and dying of Ukrainians. They are not thinking about the morality of the issues or the horror of the slaughter of innocent citizens in a sovereign country. Likewise, there are many who do not think about the thousands of abortions being done each year in this country.
Nor is there adequate help for women who find themselves with an unplanned pregnancy. You might be appalled that Putin can slaughter Ukraine’s inhabitants. You might be appalled that a woman can say that because a child is in her body, she has a right to kill it. If you are, then you also must be willing to care for the Ukrainians and for those unborn children.
As an individual citizen it is difficult to think how one could encourage Putin not to pillage Ukraine. You can, however, act to help a frightened, worried, or victimized pregnant woman prepare to care for the child she believes is an overwhelming burden by supporting social and volunteer organizations that provide food, counsel, and support as well as adoption services. Here are a few:
Concord — carenetconcord.com
Manchester & Nashua — https://realoptionsnh.org
Laconia — aspirelaconia.org
Keene — pregnancyresourcekeene.org
DHHS — dhhs.nh.gov/programs-services/food-meals-assistance/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap
USDA — fns.usda.gov/wic