I HAVE BEEN THINKING about the similarities between the people who were trapped in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, and babies in the womb who are being attacked and have no place to go.

For weeks innocent civilians hid in the underground tunnels of the steel plant. They had no access to the outside world. The voices of the outside world were mixed; many were stricken by the horror of the plight of those trapped, while Putin and his military persistently bombed the steel plant with the sole purpose of killing them. The world watched and many felt helpless.

I think of the innocent child “hiding out” in the womb that was designed for its protection. Yes, I used the word child, because it is a child that is being formed in the womb. Outside there are those who are trying to destroy her or him. There are chemical attacks, and there are weapons of mass destruction inserted into the “safe” womb with the sole intent to destroy life. There are people who protest this attack. They march, they write, they try to legislate to protect life.

As with Ukraine and Russia, there is strident division among those who think about this child. Putin says Ukraine really belongs to Russia because of the linked history, heritage, and culture; therefore, he has a right to take Ukraine and kill any who stand in his way. There are those who say that a woman has a right to take the life that is growing inside her because it is in her body, and only that woman has any say in the matter. But this child is not part of the woman’s body, rather it is a separate human being residing in the woman’s body. This is the place designed to be a safe environment for it to grow and develop.

Obstetricians have historically been taught that when a pregnant woman presents for care, the physician is now caring for two individuals, the woman and the growing baby.

When Vladimir Putin uses vocabulary that calls Ukrainians “rebels” or “Nazis”, he gives himself legitimate moral reason to destroy them. When we call the developing baby “products of conception” we can certainly remove this “tissue” without suffering moral injury ourselves.

There are many enjoying their lives miles away from the death and dying of Ukrainians. They are not thinking about the morality of the issues or the horror of the slaughter of innocent citizens in a sovereign country. Likewise, there are many who do not think about the thousands of abortions being done each year in this country.

Nor is there adequate help for women who find themselves with an unplanned pregnancy. You might be appalled that Putin can slaughter Ukraine’s inhabitants. You might be appalled that a woman can say that because a child is in her body, she has a right to kill it. If you are, then you also must be willing to care for the Ukrainians and for those unborn children.

As an individual citizen it is difficult to think how one could encourage Putin not to pillage Ukraine. You can, however, act to help a frightened, worried, or victimized pregnant woman prepare to care for the child she believes is an overwhelming burden by supporting social and volunteer organizations that provide food, counsel, and support as well as adoption services. Here are a few:

Concord — carenetconcord.com

Manchester & Nashua — https://realoptionsnh.org

Laconia — aspirelaconia.org

Keene — pregnancyresourcekeene.org

DHHS — dhhs.nh.gov/programs-services/food-meals-assistance/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap

USDA — fns.usda.gov/wic

Dr. Richard E. Johnson lives in Dunbarton.

Friday, June 03, 2022
Senator Cindy Rosenwald: Property tax relief that doesn't last is a ploy

Senator Cindy Rosenwald: Property tax relief that doesn't last is a ploy

ON JULY 1, 2023, New Hampshire property taxpayers will see their taxes increase by at least $128 million thanks to the Republican legislature. Over the past two years, we have heard platitudes from Republican leadership about their hard work to relieve property taxpayers through, in their wo…

Thursday, June 02, 2022
Daniel C. Itse: A tale of two shootings

Daniel C. Itse: A tale of two shootings

THE WEEK of May 22, 2022, there were two mass firearm assaults. The one in Uvalde, Texas, I am sure you are all aware of, with 19 children and two adults dead. The second was in Charleston, W.Va., and you might have never heard of it except for this op-ed. It was far less memorable because n…

Raymond Buckley: Democrats are gearing up to win big in November

Raymond Buckley: Democrats are gearing up to win big in November

SINCE THE 2020 election cycle, we have seen momentous victories and palpable enthusiasm from the ground up for New Hampshire Democrats. Our volunteers, our activists, and our voters are fighting harder than ever. In the wake of Town Meeting Day Democratic sweeps, special election victories, …

Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Don Bolduc: We'll get through this with a more balanced approach

Don Bolduc: We'll get through this with a more balanced approach

IT’S AN understatement to say America is going through a rough patch now. Each day brings a new set of concerning headlines for middle class families. The stock market and retirement accounts are plummeting while gas prices and inflation soar to new heights. Our porous southern border is dri…

Rep. Mike Moffett: Sports and so-called equity

Rep. Mike Moffett: Sports and so-called equity

RECENTLY, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced a deal to pay the U.S. Men’s National Team and the U.S. Women’s National Team equally, thus eliminating a contentious pay gap that saw female players earn significantly less.

Friday, May 27, 2022
Carol Garhart: Drug prices can sway midterm election

Carol Garhart: Drug prices can sway midterm election

RECORD INFLATION reported in April’s Consumer Price Index is the most recent reminder of the rising prices burdening Granite Staters and Americans. Financial issues will be central in the upcoming midterm elections. In New Hampshire, a battleground state, these issues are critical for Democr…

Thursday, May 26, 2022